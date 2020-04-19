Catoctin Soil Conservation District’s board meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. April 21 will be conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. April 28 will be conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance.
The Maryland State Grange is offering college scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year. Anyone can apply for the ag scholarship, there are no requirements. Only those students who are hearing impaired or plan to work in the hearing impaired field may apply for the Maryland State Grange Deaf Scholarship. Deadline for applications for both scholarships is May 1. Contact Maurice or Donna Wiles at 301-829-0545 or at mdstgrange@comcast.net for information.
FARMERS MARKETS
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park, 37 Park Drive, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays opening May 5. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, June 26 through Sept. 18. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Features 30+ vendors. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays beginning April 25. www.fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays May 10 through Nov. 22. www.frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, use Gate #2, Building 12, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Open all year. Call Chuck Staley at 301-748-9592 for more information. SNAP and WIC accepted.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. opening May 7 to mid-October. www.middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays June 3 through Sept. 30. www.mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays April 18 to Oct. 31. 301-524-1035 or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. Downtown on the sidewalks of Main Street, New Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. select Saturdays May through August. greenteamofnewmarketmd@gmail.com or Facebook.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. South Center Street in the Municipal Parking Lot in front of the American Legion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays June 13 through Sept. 12. WIC and SNAP accepted. www.thurmontmainstreet.com, or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, opening May 17. Updates on Facebook.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays May 19 through Oct. 27. www.frederickymca.org.
