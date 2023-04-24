Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on April 26 at the Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
The UME Frederick County Master Gardeners will present a free seminar on "Small-Space Veggie Gardening" from 10 a.m. to noon April 29 at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Learn what techniques work best in small or limited space, how to plant square-foot and raised-bed gardens for maximum output from a minimum of space, and tips and techniques for three types of succession planting. Register at bit.ly/FCMG23SmallSpaceGardening.
The Montgomery County Friends of the Agricultural History Farm Park presents the 25th annual Gas and Steam Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30. Vintage farm and agricultural machinery; hay wagon rides; antique cars and trucks; live animals; pony rides; music; food; sawmill and blacksmith demonstrations; a granary tool museum; kiddie tractor pull; tractor parades and more. The show, rain or shine, at the Agricultural History Farm Park at 18400 Muncaster Road, Derwood, will feature an emphasis on craft vendors. Admission is free as well as parking. Pets are welcome, if leashed. For more information, call Maurice Ward at 301-738-9892.
Thurmont Grange #409 is offering two scholarships to any 2023 Catoctin High School graduating seniors who will be attending a technical or trade school, community college or four-year college. Applicants are required to submit one letter of recommendation, an essay about how furthering your education will have a positive impact on your community and your official high school transcript. Scholarships will be awarded on May 31. Applications may be obtained by emailing thurmontgrange@gmail.com or contacting the Catoctin High School Guidance Department at 240-236-8100. All applications must be received by April 30.
The Maryland State Grange is offering scholarships from two funds. The Agriculture Scholarship is open to anyone attending college and can be for any field of study. The Maryland State Grange Deaf Scholarship Fund scholarship is for students must be hearing impaired or studying the hearing impaired field. Requests for applications may be requested from Maurice Wiles, ag scholarship chairman, or Donna Wiles, deaf scholarship chairman, mdstgrange@comcast.net. Applications are due by May 1.
The Maryland State Fair is seeking four-year college, post-secondary college and trade school applicants for the F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary and the Marlin K. Hoff Memorial scholarship programs. Miller scholarship applicants must be permanent Maryland residents who have participated in the previous Maryland State Fair. Hoff scholarship applicants must have carried a 4-H, FFA or breed organization dairy project, participated in the previous state fair, and the recipient will be selected on the basis of involvement in the dairy industry among other qualifications. Complete rules and applications can be found at marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships. Completed applications and supplemental information must be electronically submitted no later than midnight June 1. Scholarship recipients will be recognized at the State Fair.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac St., next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, May 2 through October. Locally sourced produce, meats, dairy, herbs, honey, baked goods, wines, skin care; live music, food trucks. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Spring market hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Golden Mile/Gavigan's Furniture, Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April 29 through Nov. 18. wffmltd@gmail.com. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
FSK Mall Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 18 in the parking lot behind Macy's, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. shopfskmall.com.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. May 4 through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 28. Around 30 vendors, food trucks. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market. New location: Railroad Lane, next to Trackside Kitchen, Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. every other Monday starting May 1 through Oct. 30. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook o4 301-302-3378.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.