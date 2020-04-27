The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday will be conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance.
The Maryland State Grange is offering college scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year. Anyone can apply for the ag scholarship, there are no requirements. Only those students who are hearing impaired or plan to work in the hearing impaired field may apply for the Maryland State Grange Deaf Scholarship. Deadline for applications for both scholarships is May 1. Contact Maurice or Donna Wiles at 301-829-0545 or at mdstgrange@comcast.net for information.
The special edition marketing session “COVID-19 and Agritourism in Maryland” has been posted to https://extension.umd.learn/covid-19-and-agritourism-maryland. For more information, contact gsmyers@umd.edu or sbarnes6@umd.edu.
The University of Md. Extension Office offers educational, science-based programming in youth development (4-H), health and nutrition, finances, home horticulture and agriculture. A new website section, “Helping You Through COVID-19,” offers youth activities, health and financial resources and information for farmers. Offices are closed, but you can leave messages at 301-600-1594.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow the rules in place for vendors and customers at each venue, which include shop with your eyes, not your hands; limit the number of persons in your party; and other posted rules.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park, 37 Park Drive, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays opening May 5. Baked goods, seedlings, local meat, produce. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Lot A is accessible from Franklin Street. Features 30+ vendors. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays beginning April 25. www.fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays May 10 through Nov. 22. www.frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. Wolf’s Furniture parking lot, 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 21. Locally grown, raised and produced. Check website for vendors. www.frederickfarmersmarket.com. wffmltd@gmail.com.
Frederick Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, use Gate #2, Building 12, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Open all year. Call Chuck Staley at 301-748-9592 for more information. SNAP and WIC accepted.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. opening May 7 to mid-October. www.middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Myersville Farmers Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 31. 301-524-1035 or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. Downtown on the sidewalks of Main Street, New Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. select Saturdays May through August. Local farms, food vendors, wine, artisans, home and garden products, woodcrafters, community organizations. greenteamofnewmarketmd@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/newmarketfarmersmarketmd.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, opening May 17. Updates on Facebook.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays May 19 through Oct. 27. www.frederickymca.org.
