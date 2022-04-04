Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
The University of Maryland Extension will host a series of farm stress management workshops across the state for agriculture service provides in April. The UME Farm Stress Management Team will train service providers to identify signs of distress, develop skills to communicate with those experiencing stress and provide resources locally and nationally. Financial and regulatory topics will also be discussed as they are often contributors to stress on the farm. On April 13, the workshop will be held at the UME Western Maryland site, 7303 Sharpsburg Pike, Boonsboro, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. More information can be found at go.umd.edu/farmfamily or by calling Shannon Dill, Extension educator, UME, at 410-822-1244, sdill@umd.edu. To register, visit https://fsagservice2022.eventbrite.com.
The Maryland Dairy Industry Association will honor farms across the state as part of a statewide dairy farm beautification program. More than 40 dairy farms have received the honor since the program began 14 years ago. The award gives recognition to dairy producers for maintaining well-kept farmsteads. Farms nominated will be judged during spring and summer. Winning farms will receive a sign for display on their operations at a statewide dairy event. All Maryland dairy producers are invited to submit an application by contacting Laurie Savage at LaurieZSavage@aol.com or Leslie Hart at 240-313-2284 or lhart@washco-md.net. Applications are due by April 15 to Leslie Hart, 100 W. Washington St., Suite 1401, Hagerstown, MD 21740, or lhart@washco-md.net.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District will offer one or more George A. Nicholson Sr. Memorial Scholarships of up to $1,000 to qualified students who are interested in pursuing a career relating to renewable natural resources, land use or conservation. Applications are due April 15. Call the Frederick Soil Conservation District Office at 301-695-2803, ext.3, for an application or visit catoctinfrederickscd.com to complete the application.
The Maryland Holstein Association invites any Maryland 4-H/FFA youth who is currently enrolled or has been enrolled in a Holstein dairy project to apply for the Maryland Holstein Scholarship. Must be enrolled in a two- or four-year college, vocational school or graduate program. Scholarship applications should be emailed and are due by April 15 to Dee Shafer or Kelly Zepp. Applications are available on the MHA Facebook page and the website, marylandholstein.com.
The Friends of the Agricultural History Farm Park will hold their 24th annual Gas and Steam Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m May 1 at the Farm Park, 18400 Muncaster Road, Derwood. Features all types of gas and steam agricultural engines, hay wagon rides, live music, working sawmill and blacksmith demonstrations, antique cars and trucks, all types of tractors, food, granary tool museum, craft vendors, live farm animals, door prizes and more. Free parking. Pets on leash welcome. For more information, contact Maurice Ward at 301-738-9892 or msward20850@yahoo.com.
The Maryland State Grange is accepting applications for their Ag and Deaf Scholarship programs. Both applications are due by May 1. Anyone can apply for the Ag Scholarship whether you are studying agriculture or going into another field of study. Applicants to the Deaf Scholarship must be hearing impaired or going into the field of deaf awareness. For an Ag Scholarship applications, contact Maurice Wiles at mdstgrange@comcast or 301-829-0545. Applications for the Deaf Scholarship may be made by contacting Donna Wiles at mdstgrange@comcast.net or 301-829-0545. The Grange is the oldest fraternal, farm organization in the nation. Maryland will be celebrating its 150th Anniversary in 2024.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, West side of Frederick, Point of Rocks. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Thurmont Main Street Indoors Farmers Market. Thurmont Plaza, 21 E. Main St., Thurmont. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through May 7. Mushrooms, local made sauces, baked goods, organic greens, Bantam Coffee Roasters on-site. On May 14, the market moves to the Community Park. thurmontmainstreet.com.
