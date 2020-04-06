Catoctin Soil Conservation District’s board meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. April 21 will be conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. April 28 will be conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance.
RESCHEDULED: Water Reuse for Agriculture: What Growers Need to Know Workshop has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the University of Maryland Extension, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Free, includes lunch. Pre-registration required
POSTPONED: May be rescheduled for May 12 or 19. A workshop on “Reversing the Downward Trends for Farmers Markets” at the Maryland Ag Research Center, Cockeysville. Consumer trends, nutrition and marketing strategies are among the topics. 301-432-2767, ext. 301.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District will offer one or more George A. Nicholson Sr. Memorial Scholarships of up to $1,000 to qualified students who are interested in pursuing a career relating to renewable natural resources, land use or conservation. Applications are due April 15. Call the Frederick Soil Conservation District Office at 301-695-2803, ext. 3, for an application or visit www.catoctinfrederickscd.com to download the application.
The Maryland Sheep Breeders Association in conjunction with the Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival is offering a scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to a student who has been accepted or is in the process of applying for continuing education at a college or university, technical school, or vocational school. The application window is open through April 15. More details and applications are available at https://marylandsheepbreeders.org.
The Maryland State Grange is offering college scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year. Anyone can apply for the ag scholarship, there are no requirements. Only those students who are hearing impaired or plan to work in the hearing impaired field may apply for the Maryland State Grange Deaf Scholarship. Deadline for applications for both scholarships is May 1. Contact Maurice or Donna Wiles at 301-829-0545 or at mdstgrange@comcast.net for information.
