Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.

The free workshop “All About Herbs” will take place 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Learn how to grow, harvest and use herbs. See how herbs are grown in our demonstration garden, which includes an herb spiral. Presented by the UME Frederick County Master Gardeners. Register online: eventbrite.com/e/359519320967 or bit.ly/FCMGHerbs22.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription