Montgomery County Agricultural Fair — through Aug. 21, 16 Chestnut St., Gaithersburg. General admission $15 on-site, $12 online advance, ages 11 and under free, parking at the fairgrounds $10. 4-H shows and exhibits, grandstand shows include truck and ATV drag racing, carnival midway. mcagfair.com.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at the Burkittsville Ruritan pavilion, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville, at 9 a.m. Aug. 18. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. soil.conservation@comcast.net.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 at location to be determined. Visit catoctinfrederickscd.com for updates. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. soil.conservation@comcast.net.
Maryland State Fair — Aug. 26 through Sept. 6, Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Timonium. Games, rides, food, exhibits, entertainment. Pork and Grain Day, Aug. 27; Fruit & Vegetable Day, Aug. 28; Soil Conservation Day, Aug. 29; Butterfly Day, Sept. 4; Honey & Wax Day, Sept. 5; Lamb Day and Home Brew Day, Sept. 6. Live! On Track! schedule: Jesse McCartney on Sept. 3, Blue Oyster Cult on Sept. 5. marylandstatefair.com.
Brunswick Community Festival takes place 5 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. Cake auction, food, games, pony rides, moon bounce, mini tractor pull and more. Email brunswickcommunity123@gmail.com for more information.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, Potomac Street, next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 5. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins' Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 24. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Dec. 18. Aug. 21, Heirloom Tomato Day. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 24. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Everedy Square and Shab Row Farmers Market, 113 N. East St., Frederick. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30. A second Frederick Farmers Market location. wffmltd@gmail.com
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 20, except Fair Week, Sept. 18-25. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay's building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 21. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20. Accepts Maryland Market Money. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Sept. 8. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Key City Food & Farm Market, William Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Food trucks and locally-sourced goods. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 3.
Meritus Health Farmers Market — inside the Robinwood Professional Center Atrium, 11110 Medical Campus Road, Hagerstown. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Masks required at this indoor event. meritushealth.com.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers' Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 30. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. Downtown on the sidewalks of Main Street, New Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. select Saturdays, Aug. 28, Sept. 11 and 25. Fresh produce, live music, food truck, and home, health and garden products. greenteamofnewmarketmd@gmail.com or facebook.com/newmarketfarmersmarketmd.
Smithsburg Farmers Market (new). Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. last Monday of the month: Aug. 30, Sept. 27. Portion of proceeds of food truck sales will benefit the Smithsburg VFC. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook.
SOUL Street's Black Owned Farmers Market — 4 to 7 p.m. third Wednesday of the month in the summer, in front of Common Market, College Park Plaza Shopping Center, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Opportunity for Black craftspeople, agriculturalists, creatives, entrepreneurs in the Frederick area.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. South Center Street in the Municipal Parking Lot in front of the American Legion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 25. www.thurmontmainstreet.com or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 11. Updates on Facebook.
Worman's Mill Markets & Music. Worman's Mill, 2470 Merchant Circle, Frederick. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 24. 240-285-9263 or wormansmillvillage.com.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26. frederickymca.org.
