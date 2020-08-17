Catoctin Soil Conservation District’s board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Maryland State Fair is canceled. Youth and open class exhibitors will be able to show their animals in livestock shows following all proper protocols; not open to the public. The 2021 fair is scheduled for Aug. 26 to Sept. 6, 2021. For details and updates, visit www.marylandstatefair.com or call 410-252-0200, ext. 227.
The Great Frederick Fair is canceled for September 2020. Plans are underway to host an Invitational Youth Livestock show. Details to be announced later. The concerts, motorsport and carnival (Jack Pass) events that were already on sale are postponed to 2021. All ticket holders will be contacted within the next 30 days with options on carrying their tickets over, or directions on how to request a refund. The next fair will be held Sept. 17-25, 2021. More information at www.gffair.com/covid or on the fair’s Facebook page.
The 64th annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show for 2020 is canceled. Details at www.thurmontemmitsburgcommunityshow.webs.com.
The Middletown Valley Community Show scheduled for October 2020 is canceled. For more information, contact chairs Devra Boesch at fboesch@erols.com or 301-371-6410, or Marcia Bowers at marciabeachley@aol.com or 301-471-6028.
Catoctin FFA Alumni Livestock Show & Sale for market goat, beef, sheep and swine will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at a location to be announced. Animal show at 9 a.m., livestock sale begins at 7 p.m. For an application to exhibit animals, which is due by July 3, email catoctinffaalumni@gmail.com. There is a July 18 mandatory exhibitor and parent meeting.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park, 37 Park Drive, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins’ Creek Municipal parking lot across from Potomac Street Grill, 31 E. Potomac St., Brunswick. Aug. 28 and Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. www.facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market is open through December. 410-848-7748 or www.carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 18. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Everedy Square and Shab Row Farmers Market, 113 N. East St., Frederick. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through September.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Features 30+ vendors. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays. www.fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 22. www.frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. Wolf’s Furniture parking lot, 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September. www.frederickfarmersmarket.com. wffmltd@gmail.com.
Frederick Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, use Gate #2, Building 12, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Open all year. Call Chuck Staley at 301-748-9592 for more information. SNAP and WIC accepted.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. www.middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30. www.mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 31. 301-524-1035 or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. Downtown on the sidewalks of Main Street, New Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. select Saturdays through August. greenteamofnewmarketmd@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/newmarketfarmersmarketmd.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. South Center Street in the Municipal Parking Lot in front of the American Legion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 12. www.thurmontmainstreet.com, or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Updates on Facebook.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27. www.frederickymca.org.
