The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
The Brunswick Community Festival takes place 5 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and 27, Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. Youth and adult show entries for the Brunswick/Jefferson and nearby Washington County residents accepted 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 and 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 26, including baked goods, flowers, art, etc. Live music, mini tractor pull, kids’ activities and more. Details on the festival’s Facebook page or brunswickcommunity123@gmail.com.
The Great Frederick Fair, taking place Sept. 15-23, is now accepting pre-registration competition entries for exhibitors to show their crafts, crops, skills and livestock. Exhibit categories include farm and garden, pomological, horticulture, baked goods, food preservation, home furnishing, clothing, needle arts, arts and crafts, fine arts, photography, and categories for youth. For a full list and more information, visit thegreatfrederickfair.com/exhibit.
The University of Maryland Extension Frederick County will now host a bi-weeky meeting to discuss current topics in commodity grain markets for producers looking to improve their grain marketing strategy and stay informed about current market conditions. Any and all members of the agricultural community/those interested in learning more about commodity grain markets are invited to attend. Meetings will be held at Cracker Barrel, 7408 Shockley Drive, Frederick, on Friday mornings from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Attendees will be responsible for purchasing their own meals. The next are Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 22. For more information, contact Mark Townsend, Agriculture Agent Associate, at mtownsen@umd.edu or 301-600-3578.
The application period for Maryland Agriculture Council educational grants is open now through Sept. 30. The mission of the council is to promote Maryland agriculture and to educate the public on its importance. Grant program guidelines and applications can be found at www.mdagcouncil.com or requested from Chuck Schuster at cfs@umd.edu. Grant winners will be announced during the Taste of Maryland Agriculture on Feb. 1, 2024, at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland at Arundel Mills in Hanover, Md. For more information on the council, contact Susan Summers at ssummers@comcast.net or visit mdagcouncil.com.
The 142nd Maryland State Fair runs for three weekends at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Timonium. Daily home arts, farm and garden, livestock and horse competitions and exhibits, midway, concerts, Thoroughbred horse racing, food, agriculture education zone and more. Aug. 24-27, Aug. 31-Sept. 4 and Sept. 7-10. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, opens at 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Gate $12 ages 12-61, $10 ages 62 and older, $7 ages 6-11, ages 5 and under free. Schedule and advance ticket sales at marylandstatefair.com.
Learn about Canning, Preserving and Fermenting at the Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown, on Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m. Joi Vogin, nutritionist and faculty Extension educator at the UMD Extension Service, leads the workshop. Free, for ages 18 and older. 301-600-7560.
FARMERS MARKETS
Boonsboro Farmers Market, Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac St., next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through October. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins’ Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m., through Sept. 29. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market, Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Spring market hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Summer markets 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. . 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Community Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Walkersville Branch Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville.
Downtown Thursday Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Sept. 28, Old Carmack Jay’s parking lot, 331 N. Market St., Frederick.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market, 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 2 to 8 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 6. Contact Kadeem Brim at 301-600-6303 or kbrim@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Field Fresh Farmers Market, Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, East Patrick and Franklin streets, Frederick. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 18. 25+ vendors, SNAP and Maryland Money accepted. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market, Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market, 1215 W. Patrick St., Golden Mile/Gavigan’s Furniture, 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 18. Rain or shine. wffmltd@gmail.com. A producer-only market, produced or grown within 30 minutes of the market. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
FSK Mall Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 18 in the parking lot behind Macy’s, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. shopfskmall.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine. Food trucks, live music. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Middletown Farmers Market, Parking lot of Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market, 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market, Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 28. Around 30 vendors, food trucks. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market, Railroad Lane, next to Trackside Kitchen, Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. every other Monday: Aug. 21, Sept. 4, Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 16 and last one Oct. 30. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook or 301-302-3378.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market, Community Park, 21 Frederick Road, Thurmont, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 7. A different food truck every Saturday. www.thurmontmainstreet.com or Vickie Grinder at vgrinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market, Urbana Regional Library side parking lot, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market, 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 31. frederickymca.org.
