Catoctin Soil Conservation District’s board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. Meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
Women in Agriculture Webinar, hosted by University of Md. Extension. On Aug. 24, the topic is farm stress management and resiliency. Free. Register at extension.umd.edu.
The 141st Maryland State Fair, Timonium, complete with daily home arts, farm and garden, livestock and horse competitions, rides, games, live concerts and entertainment, Thoroughbred horse racing, farm fresh foods, the U-Learn Agriculture Zone, The Birthing Center and more runs for three weekends: Aug. 25-28, Sept. 1-5 and Sept. 8-11. Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day. For details and admission, visit marylandstatefair.com.
The University of Md. Extension, NRCS and several local Md. producers invite grazers, livestock/equine owners and associated industry personnel to attend a pasture walk at 6 p.m. Aug. 25, at the Sines Family Farm in Friendsville. The Sines raise registered angus cattle and will discuss strategies they use to extend grazing days while minimizing inputs and maintaining high animal performance on forages. Register at https://go.umd.edu/augustpasturewalk or 301-432-2767, ext. 339.
Brunswick Community Festival — 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26-27, Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. Food by the Ruritan, Home Comfort bluegrass band on Friday night, cake auction on Saturday to support the Brunswick FFA Alumni scholarship fund, pony rides, moon bounce and petting zoo provided by D and D Pony Rides. Family fun. bit.ly/BrunsCommFest.
The Frederick County Master Gardeners will present ”Small Fruits and Berries” free workshop 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Learn how to choose, plant, maintain, care for and harvest small fruits and berries. Get tips on new varieties and pruning. Register online: eventbrite.com/e/360542401027 or bit.ly/FCMGFruitBerries22.
Registration is open for the fall session of “The Woods in Your Backyard” online course. This self-directed, non-credit course runs 10 weeks, from Sept. 6 to Nov. 15, and lets participants access the content when it is convenient for them. Activities include how to map habitat areas, understand basic ecological principles about woodland and wildlife, choosing habitat management projects and online discussion groups. The cost is $95 per person, course materials included. Limited to 25 people, pre-registration required at https://WIYB_Fall_2022.eventbrite.com. 301-432-2767, ext. 307.
The 66th annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show will be held Sept. 9. 10 and 11 at Catoctin High School, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont. Entry of exhibits is 5:30 to 8:30p.m. Sept. 8 and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9. At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, the Catoctin FFA Chapter Ambassador Program, community organizations flag ceremony and baked goods auction will be held. The Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters Market Goat, Beef, Sheep & Swine Show starts at 9 a.m. Sept. 10. The Market Goat, Beef, Sheep & Swine Sale will begin at 6:30 p.m. for awards ceremony followed by the sale, buyers welcome to attend. Other activities include pony rides, log sawing, pedal tractor pull, petting zoo, pet show, decorated animal contest and horseshoe pitching contests. 301-271-2104.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac St., Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through October. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins’ Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m., through Sept. 30. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer markets 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. . 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Community Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville.
Downtown Thursday Market — 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Sept. 29, Old Carmack Jay’s parking lot, 331 N. Market St., Frederick.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 7. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 19. 25+ vendors. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Golden Mile/Gavigan’s Furniture, Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 19. wffmltd@gmail.com. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, West side of Frederick, Point of Rocks. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
FSK Mall Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, through Nov. 19 in the Sears Automotive Center parking lot, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. francisscottkeyfarmersmarket.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Sept. 14. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Key City Food & Farm Market, William Talley Rec Center area of Baker Park, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Market hours are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 3. 301-600-3850 or 301-600-3846.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 29. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. New Market Elementary School, 93 W. Main St., New Market. Second and fourth Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 22.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market. Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. Community Park, in the grassy area by the parking lot across from the first pavilion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 10. www.thurmontmainstreet.com or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30.
Worman’s Mill Markets & Music. Worman’s Mill, 2470 Merchant Circle, Frederick. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through September. 240-285-9263 or wormansmillvillage.com.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Nov. 1. frederickymca.org.
