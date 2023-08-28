Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
The Great Frederick Fair, taking place Sept. 15-23, is now accepting pre-registration competition entries for exhibitors to show their crafts, crops, skills and livestock. Exhibit categories include farm and garden, pomological, horticulture, baked goods, food preservation, home furnishing, clothing, needle arts, arts and crafts, fine arts, photography, and categories for youth. For a full list and more information, visit thegreatfrederickfair.com/exhibit.
The University of Maryland Extension Frederick County will now host a bi-weeky meeting to discuss current topics in commodity grain markets for producers looking to improve their grain marketing strategy and stay informed about current market conditions. Any and all members of the agricultural community/those interested in learning more about commodity grain markets are invited to attend. Meetings will be held at Cracker Barrel, 7408 Shockley Drive, Frederick, on Friday mornings from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8 and 22. Attendees will be responsible for purchasing their own meals. For more information, contact Mark Townsend, Agriculture Agent Associate, at mtownsen@umd.edu or 301-600-3578.
The application period for Maryland Agriculture Council educational grants is open now through Sept. 30. The mission of the council is to promote Maryland agriculture and to educate the public on its importance. Grant program guidelines and applications can be found at www.mdagcouncil.com or requested from Chuck Schuster at cfs@umd.edu. Grant winners will be announced during the Taste of Maryland Agriculture on Feb. 1, 2024, at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland at Arundel Mills in Hanover, Md. For more information on the council, contact Susan Summers at ssummers@comcast.net or visit mdagcouncil.com.
The 142nd Maryland State Fair continues weekends at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Timonium. Daily home arts, farm and garden, livestock and horse competitions and exhibits, midway, concerts, Thoroughbred horse racing, food, agriculture education zone and more. Aug. 31-Sept. 4 and Sept. 7-10. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, opens at 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Gate $12 ages 12-61, $10 ages 62 and older, $7 ages 6-11, ages 5 and under free. Schedule and advance ticket sales at marylandstatefair.com.
The 61st Annual Maryland Dairy Princess contest will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Cow Palace during the Maryland State Fair, 2200 York Road, Timonium. Local Dairy Princesses from seven regions of the state will compete for the state title with interviews and presentations over a two-day period. They will also participate in numerous dairy events, including the Undeniably Dairy Shake-off with local media personalities and the prestigious Maryland Holstein Futurity. mddairyprincess@gmail.com.
The Maryland Grazing School will be held over two days on Sept. 21-22 at the Western Maryland Research and Education Center in Keedysville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Designed with producer interests in mind, this two-day grazing school will offer a more in-depth education on pasture and grazing management. Features multiple hands-on exercises to provide participants with opportunities to work with grazing tools and fencing materials. Topics covered will include forage selection, pasture assessment, grazing management, pasture allocation, fencing and watering options, extending the grazing season, and more. Enrollment is limited to 30 people. For full details and registration information, visit https://go.umd.edu/grazingschool. This event is brought to you in partnership by University of Maryland Extension, the Maryland-Delaware Forage Council, Maryland Grazers Network, NRCS, and NE SARE. If you have questions or need assistance, contact your local county Extension office or Amanda Grev at agrev@umd.edu or 301-432-2767 x339.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market, Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac St., next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through October. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins’ Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m., through Sept. 29. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market, Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Spring market hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Summer markets 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Community Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Walkersville Branch Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville.
Downtown Thursday Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Sept. 28, Old Carmack Jay’s parking lot, 331 N. Market St., Frederick.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market, 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 2 to 8 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 6. Contact Kadeem Brim at 301-600-6303 or kbrim@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Field Fresh Farmers Market, Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, East Patrick and Franklin streets, Frederick. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 18. 25+ vendors, SNAP and Maryland Money accepted. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market, Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market, 1215 W. Patrick St., Golden Mile/Gavigan’s Furniture, 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 18. Rain or shine. wffmltd@gmail.com. A producer-only market, produced or grown within 30 minutes of the market. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
FSK Mall Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 18 in the parking lot behind Macy’s, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. shopfskmall.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine. Food trucks, live music. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Middletown Farmers Market, Parking lot of Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market, 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market, Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 28. Around 30 vendors, food trucks. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market, Railroad Lane, next to Trackside Kitchen, Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. every other Monday: Sept. 4, Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 16 and last one Oct. 30. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook or 301-302-3378.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market, Community Park, 21 Frederick Road, Thurmont, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 7. A different food truck every Saturday. www.thurmontmainstreet.com or Vickie Grinder at vgrinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market, Urbana Regional Library side parking lot, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market, 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 31. frederickymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.