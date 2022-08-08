Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
Women in Agriculture Webinar, hosted by University of Md. Extension. On Aug. 10, the topic is herbicide-resistant weeds. Get an understanding of how resistance develops within a weed population and the mechanisms of how herbicides work in order to adapt a weed management program. Free. Register at extension.umd.edu.
Montgomery County Agricultural Fair, Aug. 12-20, 16 Chestnut St., Gaithersburg. Fair hours are 3 p.m. to midnight Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to midnight Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 14-18, 10 a.m. to midnight Aug. 19 and 20. Animal and barn exhibits, rides, fair food, free and paid grandstand entertainment. Full schedule, details at mcagfair.com.
Register for the free seminar, “Fall Season Vegetable Gardening,” to be held 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 13, at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Presented by the UME Frederick County Master Gardeners. Find out what to plant and when to plant it and the benefits of using row covers. Register online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/360533012947 OR https://bit.ly/FCMGFallVeggies22.
The free seminar “Growing Up Wild” will take place 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Designed for educators who work with children ages 3 to 7 years old, the seminar prepares educators to teach young children by building on their sense of wonder about nature through a wide range of activities. Limited to 25. Presented by the UME Frederick County Master Gardeners. For more info see bit.ly/FishWildlifeGrowingWild for details. The class is free, but pre-registration is required. Register online: eventbrite.com/e/359528658897 or bit.ly/FCMGGrowWild22.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac Str., next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through October. Locally sourced produce, meats, dairy, herbs, honey, baked goods, wines, skin care; live music, food trucks. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market. Martins’ Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m., through Sept. 30. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer markets 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13, Peach Day. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com. updated 031522
Community Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville.
Downtown Thursday Market — 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Sept. 29, Old Carmack Jay’s parking lot, 331 N. Market St., Frederick.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 7. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 19. 25+ vendors. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Golden Mile/Gavigan’s Furniture, Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 19. wffmltd@gmail.com. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, West side of Frederick, Point of Rocks. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
FSK Mall Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, through Nov. 19 in the Sears Automotive Center parking lot, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. francisscottkeyfarmersmarket.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market. Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Sept. 14. Food trucks, live music. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Key City Food & Farm Market. William Talley Rec Center area of Baker Park, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Food trucks and locally-sourced goods. Food truck roundup Sept. 10. Market hours are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 3. 301-600-3850 or 301-600-3846.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 29. Around 30 vendors, food trucks. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. New Market Elementary School, 93 W. Main St., New Market. Second and fourth Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 22.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. Community Park, in the grassy area by the parking lot across from the first pavilion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 10. www.thurmontmainstreet.com or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30.
Worman’s Mill Markets & Music. Worman’s Mill, 2470 Merchant Circle, Frederick. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through September. Live music, craft beverages, food trucks. 240-285-9263 or wormansmillvillage.com.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Nov. 1. frederickymca.org.
