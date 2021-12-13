Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
A joint meeting of the Catoctin and Frederick soil conservation districts will be held 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Jefferson Ruritan Club, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson. The meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of the meeting.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 21 at Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board will meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 28 at the Thurmont Grange Hall, 129D E. Main St., Thurmont. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and a NEW location at Stone Pillar Farm at 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, first and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon. Dec. 18, Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19, March 12 and April 20. myersvillefarmersmarket.com. josh 301-524-1035 or manager@myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
