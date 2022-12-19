Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.

The University of Maryland Extension will host the Central Maryland Forage Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at the New Midway Volunteer Fire Co., 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway. Topics will include soil health considerations in forage systems, economics of forage production, understanding forage tests and their value, identifying and troubleshooting issues in forage stands, an Extension research update and a pesticide updated. Nutrient management certification credits, private and commercial applicator pesticide credits will be available. The cost is $20 by Jan. 4, $25 after Jan. 4, includes lite breakfast and lunch. Registration is required at go.umd.edu/2023cmfc by Jan. 13. For more information, call 301-600-3576 or email lstrong@umd.edu.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription