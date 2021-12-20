Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 21 at Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board will meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 28 at the Thurmont Grange Hall, 129D E. Main St., Thurmont. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Frederick Fresh Online. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and a NEW location at Stone Pillar Farm at 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. frederickfreshonline.com.
