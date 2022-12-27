Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture will begin accepting applications for its new Healthy Soils Competitive Fund on Jan. 3. If you have an innovative conservation idea for your farm, this program is for you! It provides financial assistance to qualifying farmers who adopt conservation​ practices that provide soil, water, and climate benefits. Its aim is to support farmers and operators who are ineligible for other programs. ​The deadline is March 3. Details at mda.maryland.gov.

