The Frederick Soil Conservation District board will meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 28 at the Thurmont Grange Hall, 129D E. Main St., Thurmont. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
A full day of agronomy focused presentations for farmers. This meeting offers private and commercial pesticide, nutrient voucher and Certified Crop Advisor credits. Feb. 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department Activity Hall. Cost is $15 and includes breakfast and lunch. Registration is online at https://2022cmau.eventbrite.com you can pay online by credit card or mail a check to: University of Md. Extension, Frederick County, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick, MD 21702. Topics for the meeting include: Ag Law Update, Bt and Insecticide Resistance Management, Farm Stress Management, Use of Drones in Agriculture, Small Grain Disease Update, Spotted Lanternfly Update, Purposeful Cover Cropping, Strategies for Dealing with High Fertilizer Prices. Any questions, call Lisa at 301-600-3576.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and a NEW location at Stone Pillar Farm at 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
