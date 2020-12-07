The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting is 9 a.m. Dec. 15. The office is 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick, but the meeting will be conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting is 9 a.m. Dec. 22. The office is 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick, but the meeting will be conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The USDA Farm Service Agency reminds agricultural producers in Frederick, Montgomery and Howard counties to complete crop acreage reports by the Dec. 15 deadline for fall-seeded small grains. The deadline for apples, peaches and grapes is Jan. 15, 2021. To complete your report, call the county FAS office to schedule an appointment. Call the Frederick office at 301-662-1321, ext. 2, and for the Montgomery/Howard FSA office, call 301-250-4735, ext. 2.
The Mid-Atlantic Certified Crop Advisers is offering two $1,000 scholarships to college students pursuing a degree in plant sciences, soil science or agronomy. Recipients will also have the opportunity to take the CCA Exam, free of cost, post-graduation. Applicants must be a resident of or attending a college or university in the Mid-Atlantic region (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, or West Virginia). Interested students should mail or email a completed application to be received by Feb. 19. An electronic version of the application can be downloaded from www.midatlanticcca.org. For more information, contact Jenell Eck at jenell.mdag@gmail.com or 443-262-8491.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Market is open through December. 410-848-7748 or www.carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Myersville Farmers Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall, indoors at the Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall if inclement weather or excessive cold temperatures, both at 301 Main St., Myersville. First and third Saturdays, through April 3. December markets with holiday themes. Dec. 19, Jan. 2 and 16, Feb. 6 and 20, March 6 and 20, and April 3. https://fb.me/e/3SU6NraiZ or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
