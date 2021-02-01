The Central Maryland Antique Tractor Club's annual Farm Toy Auction and Show is Feb. 13 and 14 at the Brunswick Volunteer Co., 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick. This is one of the largest auction/shows in the state. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a $20 admission fee for the auction, which will be applied to an auction purchase. The auction starts at 9 a.m. Feb. 13. The Toy Show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 14. Admission is $3 adults, free for kids. Food will be available for purchase. Call early to consign items: 443-286-7843. Consignments will also be taken 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 12. For more information, contact Mike Driver at 301-829-9275 or Jeremiah Herbst at 443-286-7843.
The Maryland Dairy Industry Association offers two $500 and one $1,000 Boyd Cook Memorial Scholarships to MDIA members or their dependents. The scholarship is named for past MDIA board member Boyd Cook, who made many contributions to the dairy industry. Applications are due Feb. 15. Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors, undergraduate students enrolled in a two- or four-year college and graduate/professional school students. Applicants can win each award level only once. MDIA offers student-level membership. For the scholarship application or an MDIA membership application, email secretary@marylanddairyindustry.org. The application is also available on the MDIA Facebook page.
Legal specialists at the Agriculture Law Education Initiative developed "A Legal Guide to Direct Farm Marketing for Maryland Produce Growers" to assist growers who are beginning, pivoting to, or expanding direct marketing activities to understand their compliance requirements and potential liability exposure. Two sessions of the webinar are scheduled for Feb. 18 or 23. Pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/y23h4trz.
The Mid-Atlantic Certified Crop Advisers is offering two $1,000 scholarships to college students pursuing a degree in plant sciences, soil science or agronomy. Recipients will also have the opportunity to take the CCA Exam, free of cost, post-graduation. Applicants must be a resident of or attending a college or university in the Mid-Atlantic region (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, or West Virginia). Interested students should mail or email a completed application to be received by Feb. 19. An electronic version of the application can be downloaded from www.midatlanticcca.org. For more information, contact Jenell Eck at jenell.mdag@gmail.com or 443-262-8491.
Myersville Farmers Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville. First and third Saturdays: Feb. 6 and 20, March 6 and 20, and April 3. https://fb.me/e/3SU6NraiZ or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
