The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. Meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Thurmont Grange Hall, 129D E. Main St., Thurmont. Meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
A full day of agronomy focused presentations for farmers. This meeting offers private and commercial pesticide, nutrient voucher and Certified Crop Advisor credits on Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department Activity Hall. Cost is $15 and includes breakfast and lunch. Registration is online at https://2022cmau.eventbrite.com you can pay online by credit card. If you are unable to register online, call the office at 301-600-3576. Topics for the meeting include: Ag Law Update, Bt and Insecticide Resistance Management, Farm Stress Management, Use of Drones in Agriculture, Small Grain Disease Update, Spotted Lanternfly Update, Purposeful Cover Cropping, Strategies for Dealing with High Fertilizer Prices.
Maryland International Harvester Collectors Club Chapter 39 hosts Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at the Murphy Farm, 11502, Browningsville Road, Ijamsville. IH Pancake Days were held throughout the country in late winter or early spring as a community event that helped educate and promote the latest innovations from the IH Company. Chapter 39 is hosting its first Pancake Day for the agriculture industry and the general public. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon and beverages. Cost is $10 person, $5 for ages 6 to 10, cash or credit. Featuring new tractors from Hoober with an info table and sales reps on-site. Chapter 39 will have items for purchase. For more information, contact Jerry Murphy at 301-418-0635 or Joe Speak at 240-440-4403, or visit mdihcc39.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and Stone Pillar Farm at 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, first and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Feb. 19, March 12 and April 2. Feb. 19 market features 2021 Best Food Truck winner Grilled Cheese Please, and Myersville-based Eklectic Coffee Bar with gourmet hot and cold beverages. myersvillefarmersmarket.com. josh 301-524-1035 or manager@myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
