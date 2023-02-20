Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
Each year, the University of Maryland Extension agriculture programs from across the state organize educational sessions related to agronomy and fruit, vegetable and forage production for growers and other agriculture professionals to benefit the community. Topics for the Central Maryland Agronomy Update Meeting will include: micronutrients, manure injection, reducing insecticide use, disease and weed updates, WIP goal updates, and pesticide and nutrient management updates from MDA. Nutrient management certification credits, private and commercial applicator pesticide credits, and Certified Crop Advisor credits will be available. The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Urbana Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick. The cost is $20 and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Pre-registration is required at go.umd.edu/2023cmau.
The Frederick County Master Gardeners will present the free seminar "Right Plant, Right Place: Design Fundamentals" from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Use basic design principles in your flower gardening to add interest and increase impact! Learn about basic landscape design concepts that can be easily applied to any garden; including shape, color, texture, framing, rhythm, focal points and other considerations. Register online: https://bit.ly/FCMG23DesignFundamentals.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
Maryland Department of Agriculture is accepting grant applications for its Conservation Buffer Initiative. New this year, farmers who agree to plant streamside forest buffers will receive a one-time $1,000 per acre signing bonus on top of the $4,000-$4,500/acre incentive payment for this practice. Apply by March 10 at mda.maryland.gov.
The Burall Brothers Memorial Scholarship Pancake Breakfast will be held 7 to 11 a.m. on March 11 at the New Market Grange Hall, 14 South Alley, New Market. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-12; ages 5 and under are free (cash or check only). The snow date is March 18 if the snow emergency plan is in effect. Menu includes pancakes, biscuits, bacon, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, milk, juice and coffee. The proceeds from this breakfast will be used to benefit the Frederick County Pomona Grange Burall Brothers Memorial Scholarship Fund which is part of the Community Foundation of Frederick County. The scholarship was started to honor the memory of LeRoy, William and Jesse Burall, all of whom were active in the work of the Grange and who were members of the New Market Grange. The scholarship is offered to individuals who are from Frederick County, Md.
Thurmont Grange #409 is offering two scholarships to any 2023 Catoctin High School graduating seniors who will be attending a technical or trade school, community college or four-year college. Applicants are required to submit one letter of recommendation, an essay about how furthering your education will have a positive impact on your community and your official high school transcript. Scholarships will be awarded on May 31. Applications may be obtained by emailing thurmontgrange@gmail.com or contacting the Catoctin High School Guidance Department at 240-236-8100. All applications must be received by April 30.
The Maryland State Grange is offering scholarships from two funds. The Agriculture Scholarship is open to anyone attending college and can be for any field of study. The Maryland State Grange Deaf Scholarship Fund scholarship is for students must be hearing impaired or studying the hearing impaired field. Requests for applications may be requested from Maurice Wiles, ag scholarship chairman, or Donna Wiles, deaf scholarship chairman, mdstgrange@comcast.net. Applications are due by May 1.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Myersville Indoor Farmers Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. Banquet Hall, 301 Main St., Myersville on Feb. 25, March 4 and 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. Also on March dates AYCE country breakfasts hosted by Lions Club of Myersville on March 4 and the Myersville Vol. Fire Co. on March 25, 7 to 10:30 a.m. myersvillefarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
