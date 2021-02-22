The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be conducted via conference call at 9 a.m. Feb. 23. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Maryland State Grange is offering scholarships from two funds for the school year 2021-2022. The Agriculture Scholarship is open to anyone attending college and can be for any field of study. The Maryland State Grange Deaf Scholarship Fund is also available, but the student must be hearing impaired or studying the hearing impaired field. Request for applications can be made to Maurice Wiles, Ag Scholarship chairman, or Donna Wiles, Deaf Scholarship chairman, at mdstgrange@comcast.net. Applications for both scholarships are due by May 1.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Myersville Farmers Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville. First and third Saturdays: March 6 and 20, and April 3. https://fb.me/e/3SU6NraiZ or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
