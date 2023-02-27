The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
The Western Maryland Regional Fruit Meeting will be held at the University of Maryland, Western Maryland Research and Education Center, 18330 Keedysville Road, Keedysville, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 2. The cost to attend the workshop is $45 which includes continental breakfast, lunch and handouts. This yearly meeting will present industry information (including pesticide and nutrient management updates) related to commercial tree and small fruit production by the University of Maryland and USDA Specialists. For more information or to register you can go to 2023fruitmeeting.eventbrite.com.
Maryland Department of Agriculture is accepting grant applications for its Conservation Buffer Initiative. New this year, farmers who agree to plant streamside forest buffers will receive a one-time $1,000 per acre signing bonus on top of the $4,000-$4,500/acre incentive payment for this practice. Apply by March 10 at mda.maryland.gov.
The Burall Brothers Memorial Scholarship Pancake Breakfast will be held 7 to 11 a.m. on March 11 at the New Market Grange Hall, 14 South Alley, New Market. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-12; ages 5 and under are free (cash or check only). The snow date is March 18 if the snow emergency plan is in effect. Menu includes pancakes, biscuits, bacon, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, milk, juice and coffee. The proceeds from this breakfast will be used to benefit the Frederick County Pomona Grange Burall Brothers Memorial Scholarship Fund which is part of the Community Foundation of Frederick County. The scholarship was started to honor the memory of LeRoy, William and Jesse Burall, all of whom were active in the work of the Grange and who were members of the New Market Grange. The scholarship is offered to individuals who are from Frederick County, Md.
Thurmont Grange #409 is offering two scholarships to any 2023 Catoctin High School graduating seniors who will be attending a technical or trade school, community college or four-year college. Applicants are required to submit one letter of recommendation, an essay about how furthering your education will have a positive impact on your community and your official high school transcript. Scholarships will be awarded on May 31. Applications may be obtained by emailing thurmontgrange@gmail.com or contacting the Catoctin High School Guidance Department at 240-236-8100. All applications must be received by April 30.
The Maryland State Grange is offering scholarships from two funds. The Agriculture Scholarship is open to anyone attending college and can be for any field of study. The Maryland State Grange Deaf Scholarship Fund scholarship is for students must be hearing impaired or studying the hearing impaired field. Requests for applications may be requested from Maurice Wiles, ag scholarship chairman, or Donna Wiles, deaf scholarship chairman, mdstgrange@comcast.net. Applications are due by May 1.
The Maryland State Fair is seeking four-year college, post-secondary college and trade school applicants for the F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary and the Marlin K. Hoff Memorial scholarship programs. Miller scholarship applicants must be permanent Maryland residents who have participated in the previous Maryland State Fair. Hoff scholarship applicants must have carried a 4-H, FFA or breed organization dairy project, participated in the previous state fair, and the recipient will be selected on the basis of involvement in the dairy industry among other qualifications. Complete rules and applications can be found at marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships. Completed applications and supplemental information must be electronically submitted no later than midnight June 1. Scholarship recipients will be recognized at the State Fair.
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Myersville Indoor Farmers Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. Banquet Hall, 301 Main St., Myersville on March 4 and 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. Also on March dates AYCE country breakfasts hosted by Lions Club of Myersville on March 4 and the Myersville Vol. Fire Co. on March 25, 7 to 10:30 a.m. myersvillefarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
