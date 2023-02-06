The Frederick County Master Gardeners will present the free seminar "Elements of a Pollinator Garden" from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Learn the four elements that are essential to creating a garden that attracts and sustains pollinators year-round. Get advice on building your own pollinator-friendly habitat, including lists of plants. Register online: https://bit.ly/FCMG23PollinatorGarden.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
Each year, the University of Maryland Extension agriculture programs from across the state organize educational sessions related to agronomy and fruit, vegetable and forage production for growers and other agriculture professionals to benefit the community. These sessions help farmers and the agriculture community keep current with up-to-date information about timely agriculture-related topics. Topics for the Central Maryland Agronomy Update Meeting will include: micronutrients, manure injection, reducing insecticide use, disease and weed updates, WIP goal updates, and pesticide and nutrient management updates from MDA. Nutrient management certification credits, private and commercial applicator pesticide credits, and Certified Crop Advisor credits will be available. The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Urbana Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick. The cost is $20 and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Pre-registration is required at go.umd.edu/2023cmau.
The Frederick County Master Gardeners will present the free seminar "Right Plant, Right Place: Design Fundamentals" from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Use basic design principles in your flower gardening to add interest and increase impact! Learn about basic landscape design concepts that can be easily applied to any garden; including shape, color, texture, framing, rhythm, focal points and other considerations. Register online: https://bit.ly/FCMG23DesignFundamentals.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Myersville Indoor Farmers Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. Banquet Hall, 301 Main St., Myersville on Feb. 11 and 25, March 11 and 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. In 2023, the focus shifts to healthy eating and local living with baked goods, meats, eggs and seasonal produce, and goods from local artisans and crafters. myersvillefarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
