The Maryland-Delaware Virtual Forage Conference will be held over two days, Jan. 14 and 19, beginning at 9 a.m. each day. The featured speakers are Drs. Chris Teutsch and Dan Undersander. Teutsch will speak on "Strategies to Boost Summer Production Using Warm Season Forages." Undersander will speak on "Drying Hay When Mother Nature Doesn't Cooperate." Other presentation topics will include pasture renovation, weed management for pasture and hayfields, maintaining forage stand persistence, and optimizing soil fertility for forages. Free, but registration is required at https://go.umd.edu/forage. Contact Amanda Grev at agrev@umd.edu or 301-432-2767, ext. 339, for more information.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 19, via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 26, via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Maryland Holstein Association invites any Maryland 4-H/FFA youth who is currently enrolled or has been enrolled in a Holstein dairy project, to apply for the Maryland Holstein Scholarship. The youth must be enrolled in a two-year, four-year or graduate program. Scholarship applications should be emailed and are due by Jan. 31 to Dee Shafer or Kelly Zepp. Applications are available on the Maryland Holstein website at www.marylandholstein.com.
Applications are being accepted through Feb. 1 for Frederick County Government's new Agriculture Innovation Grants program. Farmers may apply for competitive grants of $5,000 or more to help expand or diversify their business operations. To be eligible, applicants must be a crop or livestock producer, value-added producer, an ag cooperative, seafood processor, or a primary or secondary timber products processor. For more information on the program and how the funds can be used, visit www.discoverfrederickmd.goc/ag_innovation_grant. For a printed application, contact Katie Stevens at 240-285-2795 or kstevens1@frederickcountymd.gov.
The Maryland Dairy Industry Association offers two $500 and one $1,000 Boyd Cook Memorial Scholarships to MDIA members or their dependents. The scholarship is named for past MDIA board member Boyd Cook, who made many contributions to the dairy industry. Applications are due Feb. 15. Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors, undergraduate students enrolled in a two- or four-year college and graduate/professional school students. Applicants can win each award level only once. MDIA offers student-level membership. For the scholarship application or an MDIA membership application, email secretary@marylanddairyindustry.org. The application is also available on the MDIA Facebook page.
The Mid-Atlantic Certified Crop Advisers is offering two $1,000 scholarships to college students pursuing a degree in plant sciences, soil science or agronomy. Recipients will also have the opportunity to take the CCA Exam, free of cost, post-graduation. Applicants must be a resident of or attending a college or university in the Mid-Atlantic region (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, or West Virginia). Interested students should mail or email a completed application to be received by Feb. 19. An electronic version of the application can be downloaded from www.midatlanticcca.org. For more information, contact Jenell Eck at jenell.mdag@gmail.com or 443-262-8491.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds across from main entrance on Franklin Street, Lot A, Frederick. Winter drop-off markets, order directly from vendors for pick up. For list of participating vendors, how to order and pick up dates, visit www.fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Myersville Farmers Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville. First and third Saturdays: Jan. 16, Feb. 6 and 20, March 6 and 20, and April 3. https://fb.me/e/3SU6NraiZ or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
