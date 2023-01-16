The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
The Frederick County Master Gardeners hosts a free seminar on “Winter Pruning” from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 21 at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Learn what to prune in the winter and early spring and how to prune to get the most out of your plants. Register online: https://bit.ly/FCMG23WinterPruning.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at the Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
National Farmers, an ag marketing organization based in Ames, Iowa, presents an AgProfit Strategies workshop from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Spring Mills, Pa., on Jan. 24. The workshop is free to attend and topics include cattle price risk management, artificial insemination genetics, myths and facts about farm profitability, the ins and outs of securing a farm loan and latest techniques in veterinary care of dairy animals. The workshop is for beginning and experienced farmers. Register online at nationalfarmers.com/agprofit.
The University of Maryland Extension is offering a weekend Power Couples retreat for agricultural business owners Feb. 4-5 at Westin Annapolis, in Annapolis. Over 95 percent of Maryland farms are family-owned, according to the 2017 census. The retreat is designed to help couples navigate the conversations around strengthening personal relationships and owning a business. Workshops include relationship tools, using financial management and business planning tools, and discussing legal options for estate and succession planning. The cost is $150 couple including overnight stay and three meals. Registration is required, visit go.umd.edu/powercouples. For questions or special accommodations, contact Ryan Salsman by Jan. 20 at rsalsman@umd.edu or 240-623-6731.
Each year, the University of Maryland Extension agriculture programs from across the state organize educational sessions related to agronomy and fruit, vegetable and forage production for growers and other agriculture professionals to benefit the community. These sessions help farmers and the agriculture community keep current with up-to-date information about timely agriculture-related topics. Topics for the Central Maryland Agronomy Update Meeting will include: micronutrients, manure injection, reducing insecticide use, disease and weed updates, WIP goal updates, and pesticide and nutrient management updates from MDA. Nutrient management certification credits, private and commercial applicator pesticide credits, and Certified Crop Advisor credits will be available. The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Urbana Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick. The cost is $20 and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Pre-registration is required at go.umd.edu/2023cmau.
FARMERS MARKETS
Frederick Fresh Online — A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County, this online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Opt for free home delivery on Wednesdays between 5:30 and 7 p.m., or pick up their orders on Wednesdays between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, downtown Frederick, West Frederick or Point of Rocks. Choose from sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer, email marketmanager@communityfare.org. See frederickfreshonline.com for more info.
Myersville Indoor Farmers Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. Banquet Hall, 301 Main St., Myersville on Jan. 28, Feb. 11 and 25, March 11 and 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. November and December markets will focus on vendors selling gift items, seasonal produce and other local foods. In 2023, the focus shifts to healthy eating and local living with baked goods, meats, eggs and seasonal produce, and goods from local artisans and crafters. myersvillefarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
