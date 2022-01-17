Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Burkittsville Rurtan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. The meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of meeting at catoctinfrederickscd.com.
The Central Maryland Forage Conference will be held Jan. 19, 9 a.m to 3 p.m., at the Middletown Fire Co. Activity Building, 1 Fireman’s Lane, Middletown. Topics will include soil fertility and strategies for dealing with high fertilizer prices, improving soil quality and organic matter in grazing systems, a systems approach to limiting feed costs, and pesticide and weed management updates. Registration is required to attend. CCA, Nutrient Management and Private Pesticide Applicator credits will be offered. Tickets are $20. Lunch is included. Register at go.umd.edu/cmdforageconference. For more information or if you are unable to register online, contact Susan Barnes at 301-432-2767, ext. 301 ,or Amanda Grev at 301-432-2767, ext. 339.
The University of Maryland Extension specialists will host a virtual workshop on Family Communications and Estate Planning for Maryland farm families from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22. Developed jointly by Alexander Chan, family relations and mental health specialist, and Paul Goeringer, senior faculty specialist in agricultural law. Interested participants can register online at agrisk.umd.edu/events or contact Alex Chan at alexchan@umd.edu or 301-405-4153.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Thurmont Grange Hall, 129D E. Main St., Thurmont. Meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of the meeting at catoctinfrederickscd.com.
A full day of agronomy focused presentations for farmers. This meeting offers private and commercial pesticide, nutrient voucher and Certified Crop Advisor credits. Feb. 23, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department Activity Hall. Cost is $15 and includes breakfast and lunch. Registration is online at https://2022cmau.eventbrite.com you can pay online by credit card or mail a check to: University of Md. Extension, Frederick County, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick, MD 21702. Topics for the meeting include: Ag Law Update, Bt and Insecticide Resistance Management, Farm Stress Management, Use of Drones in Agriculture, Small Grain Disease Update, Spotted Lanternfly Update, Purposeful Cover Cropping, Strategies for Dealing with High Fertilizer Prices. Any questions, call Lisa at 301-600-3576.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and a NEW location at Stone Pillar Farm at 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, first and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon. Jan. 22, Feb. 5 and 19, March 12 and April 20. myersvillefarmersmarket.com. josh 301-524-1035 or manager@myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
