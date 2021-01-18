The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 19, via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 26, via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Maryland Holstein Association invites any Maryland 4-H/FFA youth who is currently enrolled or has been enrolled in a Holstein dairy project, to apply for the Maryland Holstein Scholarship. The youth must be enrolled in a two-year, four-year or graduate program. Scholarship applications should be emailed and are due by Jan. 31 to Dee Shafer or Kelly Zepp. Applications are available on the Maryland Holstein website at www.marylandholstein.com.
The Maryland Dairy Industry Association offers two $500 and one $1,000 Boyd Cook Memorial Scholarships to MDIA members or their dependents. Applications are due Feb. 15. Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors, undergraduate students enrolled in a two- or four-year college and graduate/professional school students. MDIA offers student-level membership. For the scholarship application or an MDIA membership application, email secretary@marylanddairyindustry.org or visit the MDIA Facebook page.
Legal specialists at the Agriculture Law Education Initiative developed "A Legal Guide to Direct Farm Marketing for Maryland Produce Growers" to assist growers who are beginning, pivoting to or expanding direct marketing activities to understand their compliance requirements and potential liability exposure. Two sessions of the webinar are scheduled, Feb. 18 or 23. Pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/y23h4trz.
The Mid-Atlantic Certified Crop Advisers is offering two $1,000 scholarships to college students pursuing a degree in plant sciences, soil science or agronomy. Recipients will also have the opportunity to take the CCA Exam, free of cost, post-graduation. Applicants must be a resident of or attending a college or university in the Mid-Atlantic region. Interested students should mail or email a completed application to be received by Feb. 19. An electronic version of the application can be downloaded from www.midatlanticcca.org. For more information, contact Jenell Eck at jenell.mdag@gmail.com or 443-262-8491.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
