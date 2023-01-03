The Maryland Department of Agriculture will begin accepting applications for its new Healthy Soils Competitive Fund on Jan. 3. If you have an innovative conservation idea for your farm, this program is for you! It provides financial assistance to qualifying farmers who adopt conservation practices that provide soil, water, and climate benefits. Its aim is to support farmers and operators who are ineligible for other programs. The deadline is March 3. Details at mda.maryland.gov.
The Frederick County Master Gardeners hosts a series of free seminars in January. All run 10 a.m. to noon at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. On Jan. 7, its “Landscaping Solutions for Wet Areas in Your Yard.” Learn ways to solve the problems it causes, about hydrography and how to create a good flow of water across your landscape. Register at bit.ly/FCMG23WetAreas.
The Frederick County Master Gardeners hosts a series of free seminars in January. All run 10 a.m. to noon at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. “Think You Want a Vegetable Garden? Make a Plan!” will be presented Jan. 14. Learn what kind of garden will fit your needs, when to start, what to plant, and how much is enough; learn tips on finding resources for planning, garden supplies and seeds. Register online: bit.ly/FCMG23VegGardenPlanning.
The University of Maryland Extension will host the Central Maryland Forage Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at the New Midway Volunteer Fire Co., 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway. Topics will include soil health considerations in forage systems, economics of forage production, understanding forage tests and their value, identifying and troubleshooting issues in forage stands, an Extension research update and a pesticide updated. Nutrient management certification credits, private and commercial applicator pesticide credits will be available. The cost is $20 by Jan. 4, $25 after Jan. 4, includes lite breakfast and lunch. Registration is required at go.umd.edu/2023cmfc by Jan. 13. For more information, call 301-600-3576 or email lstrong@umd.edu.
The Frederick County Master Gardeners hosts a series of free seminars in January, 10 a.m. to noon at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. ”Winter Pruning” concludes the series on Jan. 21. Learn what to prune in the winter and early spring and how to prune to get the most out of your plants. Register online: https://bit.ly/FCMG23WinterPruning.
Each year, the University of Maryland Extension agriculture programs from across the state organize educational sessions related to agronomy and fruit, vegetable and forage production for growers and other agriculture professionals to benefit the community. These sessions help farmers and the agriculture community keep current with up-to-date information about timely agriculture-related topics. Topics for the event will include: micronutrients, manure injection, reducing insecticide use, disease and weed updates, WIP goal updates, and pesticide and nutrient management updates from MDA. Nutrient management certification credits, private and commercial applicator pesticide credits, and Certified Crop Advisor credits will be available. The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Urbana Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick. The cost is $20 and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Pre-registration is required at go.umd.edu/2023cmau.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Frederick Fresh Online — A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County, this online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Opt for free home delivery on Wednesdays between 5:30 and 7 p.m., or pick up their orders on Wednesdays between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, downtown Frederick, West Frederick or Point of Rocks. Choose from sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer, email marketmanager@communityfare.org. See frederickfreshonline.com for more info.
Myersville Indoor Farmers Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. Banquet Hall, 301 Main St., Myersville on Jan. 14 and 28, Feb. 11 and 25, March 11 and 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. November and December markets will focus on vendors selling gift items, seasonal produce and other local foods. In 2023, the focus shifts to healthy eating and local living with baked goods, meats, eggs and seasonal produce, and goods from local artisans and crafters. myersvillefarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
