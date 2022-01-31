Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
The Central Maryland Antique Tractor Club's annual farm toy auction and show is Feb. 12 and 13 at the Brunswick Volunteer FireCo., 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick. The auction starts at 9 a.m. Feb. 12. The toy show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 13. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $3 for adults, under age 12 free. To consign items, call 443-286-7843. Auction consignments will also be taken 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 11. For more information contact Mike Driver at 301-829-9275, Hatton Brown 301-748-7043 or Jeremiah Herbst at 443-286-7843.
A full day of agronomy focused presentations for farmers. This meeting offers private and commercial pesticide, nutrient voucher and Certified Crop Advisor credits. Feb. 23, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department Activity Hall. Cost is $15 and includes breakfast and lunch. Registration is online at https://2022cmau.eventbrite.com you can pay online by credit card. If you are unable to register online, call the office at 301-600-3576. Topics for the meeting include: Ag Law Update, Bt and Insecticide Resistance Management, Farm Stress Management, Use of Drones in Agriculture, Small Grain Disease Update, Spotted Lanternfly Update, Purposeful Cover Cropping, Strategies for Dealing with High Fertilizer Prices.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and Stone Pillar Farm at 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, first and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon. Feb. 5 and 19, March 12 and April 20. myersvillefarmersmarket.com. josh 301-524-1035 or manager@myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
