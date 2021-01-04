The Maryland-Delaware Virtual Forage Conference will be held over two days, Jan. 14 and 19, beginning at 9 a.m. each day. The featured speakers are Drs. Chris Teutsch and Dan Undersander. Teutsch will speak on "Strategies to Boost Summer Production Using Warm Season Forages." Undersander will speak on "Drying Hay When Mother Nature Doesn't Cooperate." Other presentation topics will include pasture renovation, weed management for pasture and hayfields, maintaining forage stand persistence, and optimizing soil fertility for forages. Free, but registration is required at https://go.umd.edu/forage. Contact Amanda Grev at agrev@umd.edu or 301-432-2767, ext. 339, for more information.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 19, via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 26, via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Maryland Holstein Association invites any Maryland 4-H/FFA youth who is currently enrolled or has been enrolled in a Holstein dairy project, to apply for the Maryland Holstein Scholarship. The youth must be enrolled in a two-year, four-year or graduate program. Scholarship applications should be emailed and are due by Jan. 31 to Dee Shafer or Kelly Zepp. Applications are available on the Maryland Holstein website at www.marylandholstein.com.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Myersville Farmers Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville. First and third Saturdays: Jan. 16, Feb. 6 and 20, March 6 and 20, and April 3. https://fb.me/e/3SU6NraiZ or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.