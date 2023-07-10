Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.

Referendum voting to merge the Catoctin Soil Conservation District and Frederick Soil Conservation District will take place at the CSCD/FSCD headquarters, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick on July 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Mail-in ballots may be sent by regular mail to Maryland Department of Agriculture, Attn: State Soil Conservation Committee, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, MD 21401, so long as the ballot is postmarked on any date of the referendum. 301-695-2803.

