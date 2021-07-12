The Frederick County Farm Bureau picnic will be held July 21 at Mount Tabor Park in Rocky Ridge, kicking off with the Little Farmer and Farmerette contest at 5 p.m., scholarship presentations at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. This year, the meal will be catered and served and you must RSVP by July 12 to Audrey Wolfe at 301-788-4958 or al_wolfe@verizon.net.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. July 20 at the Burkittsville Ruritan pavilion, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. The meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of the meeting.
The Maryland State Grange and Frederick County Pomona Grange will hold its first joint picnic on July 25 at 1:30 p.m. at Linganore United Methodist Church, 8921 Clemonsville Road, Union Bridge. Bring a covered dish to share along with a drink of your choice. For more information, contact Donna Wiles at mdstgrange@comcast.net or 301-829-0545.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be July 27 at 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of the meeting.
Nominations for an appointment to the Catoctin Soil Consevation District Board of Supervisors are being accepted by the Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee. The appointment will be for a term to expire July 29, 2026. Nominations should be sent to: State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, MD 21401. Nomination forms are available at the Catoctin Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick or online at mda.maryland.gov.
Applications will be accepted through July 31 for Frederick County Government's new Agriculture Innovation Grants. Farmers may apply for competitive grants of $5,000 or more to help expand or diversity their business operations. To be eligible, applicants must be a crop or livestock producer, a value-added producer, an agricultural cooperative, a seafood processor, or a primary or secondary timber products processor. Information on the program, including how to apply, is available online at DiscoverFrederickMd.com or by calling 240-285-2795.
A $5,000 scholarship will be offered to a Maryland youth who has/had a dairy project (any breed) and is enrolled in a four-year college of agriculture program. This scholarship is being made available by Gene Iager, a Maryland dairy and grain farmer and businessman, and is available to second-semester freshmen through entering seniors. The application will be available on the Maryland Holstein Association website at marylandholstein.com and is due no later than July 15.
Any Maryland dairy youth who has carried the dairy project through 4-H, FFA or a breed organization and is enrolled in a four-year college, post-secondary college or trade school is eligible to apply for the Marlin K. Hoff Scholarship sponsored by the Maryland State Fair. The $2,000 scholarship is available to incoming freshman through entering seniors. The scholarship will be awarded during the Maryland Holstein Futurity on Sept. 2. The application is due July 20 and is available online at the Maryland State Fair website, marylandstatefair.com.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, Potomac Street, next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 5; extended season Oct. 12-Nov. 23, rain or shine. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins' Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 24. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17 is Home Party Day. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 24. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Everedy Square and Shab Row Farmers Market, 113 N. East St., Frederick. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30. A second Frederick Farmers Market location. wffmltd@gmail.com.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20, except Fair Week, Sept. 18-25. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay's building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 21. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20. Accepts Maryland Market Money. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Sept. 8. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Key City Food & Farm Market, William Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Food trucks and locally-sourced goods. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 3.
Lake Linganore Farmers and Artisans Market, 6718 Coldstream Drive, New Market, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 12. lakelinganore.org.
Meritus Health Farmers Market — Inside the Robinwood Professional Center Atrium, 11110 Medical Campus Road, Hagerstown. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Masks required at this indoor event. meritushealth.com.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers' Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 30. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. Downtown on the sidewalks of Main Street, New Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. select Saturdays, July 24, Aug. 14 and 28, Sept. 11 and 25. greenteamofnewmarketmd@gmail.com or facebook.com/newmarketfarmersmarketmd.
Smithsburg Farmers Market (new). Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. last Monday of the month: July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27. Portion of proceeds of food truck sales will benefit the Smithsburg VFC. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook.
SOUL Street's Black Owned Farmers Market — 4 to 7 p.m. third Wednesday of the month in the summer, in front of Common Market, College Park Plaza Shopping Center, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Opportunity for Black craftspeople, agriculturalists, creatives, entrepreneurs in the Frederick area.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. South Center Street in the Municipal Parking Lot in front of the American Legion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 25. thurmontmainstreet.com or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Updates on Facebook.
Worman's Mill Markets & Music. Worman's Mill, 2470 Merchant Circle, Frederick. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 24. 240-285-9263 or wormansmillvillage.com.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26. frederickymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.