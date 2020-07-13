A $5,000 scholarship will be offered to Maryland youth who have/had a dairy project (any breed) and are enrolled in a four-year college of agriculture program. This scholarship is being made available by Gene Iager, a Howard County dairy and grain farmer and businessman and is available to second semester freshmen through entering seniors. Applications can be found on the Maryland Holstein Association Facebook page and website at www.holsteins.net/mdholsteins and are due no later than Aug. 1.
Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will meet at 9 a.m. July 21 at 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. July 28 at 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Washington County Ag Expo and Fair, scheduled for July 18 to 25, has been canceled. The Washington County Youth Market Sale will be held at Four States Livestock Sales sometime during the week of July 19. For details and more information, visit www.agexpoandfair.org.
The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair for 2020 has been canceled. The next fair will be held Aug. 13 to 21, 2021. More information at www.mcagfair.com.
The Maryland State Fair will be held Aug. 27 to Sept. 7, at the fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Timonium. For details and updates, visit www.marylandstatefair.com or call 410-252-0200, ext. 227.
The Great Frederick Fair is canceled for September 2020. Plans are underway to host an Invitational Youth Livestock show. Details to be announced later. The concerts, motorsport and carnival (Jack Pass) events that were already on sale are postponed to 2021. All ticket holders will be contacted within the next 30 days with options on carrying their tickets over, or directions on how to request a refund. The next fair will be held Sept. 17-25, 2021. More information at www.gffair.com/covid or on the fair's Facebook page.
The 64th annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show for 2020 is canceled. Details at www.thurmontemmitsburgcommunityshow.webs.com.
The Middletown Valley Community Show scheduled for October 2020 is canceled. For more information, contact chairs Devra Boesch at fboesch@erols.com or 301-371-6410, or Marcia Bowers at marciabeachley@aol.com or 301-471-6028.
Catoctin FFA Alumni Livestock Show & Sale for market goat, beef, sheep and swine will be held Sept. 12 at a location to be announced. Animal show at 9 a.m., livestock sale begins at 7 p.m. For an application to exhibit animals, which is due by July 3, email catoctinffaalumni@gmail.com. There is a July 18 mandatory exhibitor and parent meeting.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park, 37 Park Drive, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Baked goods, seedlings, local meat, produce. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins' Creek Municipal parking lot across from Potomac Street Grill, 31 E. Potomac St., Brunswick. July 31, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. www.facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market is open through December. 410-848-7748 or www.carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 18. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Everedy Square and Shab Row Farmers Market, 113 N. East St., Frederick. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 6.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Features 30+ vendors. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays. www.fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay's building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 22. www.frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. Wolf's Furniture parking lot, 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 21. Locally grown, raised and produced. Check website for vendors. www.frederickfarmersmarket.com. wffmltd@gmail.com.
Frederick Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, use Gate #2, Building 12, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Open all year. Call Chuck Staley at 301-748-9592 for more information. SNAP and WIC accepted.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. www.middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers' Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30. www.mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 31. 301-524-1035 or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. Downtown on the sidewalks of Main Street, New Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. select Saturdays through August. Local farms, food vendors, wine, artisans, home and garden products, woodcrafters, community organizations. greenteamofnewmarketmd@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/newmarketfarmersmarketmd.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. South Center Street in the Municipal Parking Lot in front of the American Legion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 12. www.thurmontmainstreet.com, or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Updates on Facebook.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27. www.frederickymca.org.
