The Farmer Training and Certification workshops provide opportunities for producers with cropland and pastures who use commercial fertilizer and/or manure to learn how to write nutrient management plans for their operation that meet Maryland Department of Agriculture’s regulations. This pre-registered three-days class begins at 9 a.m. ending at 4 p.m. at MDA, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD on the following dates:
Day 2: Aug. 3 (fundamentals and model NM plan);
Day 3: Aug. 10 (exam and plan writing).
The registration fee of $20 includes a digital version of a comprehensive training binder, and lunch for Day 1 and Day 2. If you plan to take the exam there is a $20 exam fee. Paid registrations must be received before July 28. A software fee of $25 for NuMan Pro 5.1 — Maryland’s Nutrient Management Planning Software should be purchased through UM Ventures prior to Day 1 to maximum your success. This 2 credits course will fulfill the nutrient applicator voucher training requirements. Space is limited and applications are accepted on a first-come basis. If you would like faster service and direct information, the University of Maryland at go.umd.edu/anmp or contact or call 410-841-5959 or nmpceu.mda@maryland.gov.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac St., next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through October. Locally sourced produce, meats, dairy, herbs, honey, baked goods, wines, skin care; live music, food trucks. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins’ Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m., through Sept. 29. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Spring market hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Summer markets 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Community Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Walkersville Branch Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville.
Downtown Thursday Market — 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Sept. 28, Old Carmack Jay’s parking lot, 331 N. Market St., Frederick.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 6. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or kbrim@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, East Patrick and Franklin streets, Frederick. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 18. 25+ vendors, SNAP and Maryland Money accepted. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Golden Mile/Gavigan’s Furniture, 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 18. Rain or shine. wffmltd@gmail.com. A producer only market, produced or grown within 30 minutes of the market. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
FSK Mall Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 18 in the parking lot behind Macy’s, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. shopfskmall.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine. Food trucks, live music. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Middletown Farmers Market.Parking lot of Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 28. Around 30 vendors, food trucks. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market. New location: Railroad Lane, next to Trackside Kitchen, Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. every other Monday: July 24, Aug. 7, Aug. 21, Sept. 4, Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 16 and last one Oct. 30. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook or 301-302-3378.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library side parking lot, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 31. frederickymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.