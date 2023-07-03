On July 6, from 7 to 9 p.m., join the Catoctin and Frederick soil conservation districts for a public meeting at the Frederick County Extension Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick, to discuss the referendum to combine the Catoctin Soil Conservation District and Frederick Soil Conservation District. Each district will be given the opportunity to speak, discuss the referendum process, ask questions and address concerns. Referendum voting to merge the districts will occur at the CSCD/FSCD headquarters, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick, on July 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 of 2023. On each date, voting is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mail-in ballots may be sent by regular mail, delivered to Maryland Department of Agriculture, Attn: State Soil Conservation Committee, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, MD 21401, so long as the ballot is postmarked on any date of the referendum dates. 301-695-2803.
Nominations for appointment to the Howard Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors area being accepted by the Maryland State Soil Conservation committee through July 10. The appointment will be for a term to expire July 10, 2028. A supervisor must be a resident of the district/county. Any interested individual or organization may submit a recommendation. Nomination forms are available at the office of Nathan Glenn, Secretary, 3300 N. Ridge Rd., Suite 240, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Forms may also be picked up at the Howard Soil Conservation District Office, 14735 Frederick Road, Cooksville, MD 21723. The form is now available online at www.mda.maryland.gov (click on Conservation, then committees).
A $5,000 scholarship will be offered to Maryland youth who have/had a dairy project (any breed) and are enrolled in a 4-year college of agriculture program. This scholarship is being made available by Gene Iager, a Maryland dairy and grain farmer and businessman and is available to second semester freshmen through entering seniors. Applications can be found on the Maryland Holstein Association website at www.marylandholstein.com and are due no later than July 15.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac St., next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through October. Locally sourced produce, meats, dairy, herbs, honey, baked goods, wines, skin care; live music, food trucks. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins’ Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m., through Sept. 29. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Spring market hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Summer markets 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8 is Christmas in July. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Community Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Walkersville Branch Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville.
Downtown Thursday Market — 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Sept. 28, Old Carmack Jay’s parking lot, 331 N. Market St., Frederick.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 6. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or kbrim@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, East Patrick and Franklin streets, Frederick. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 18. 25+ vendors, SNAP and Maryland Money accepted. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Golden Mile/Gavigan’s Furniture, 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 18. Rain or shine. wffmltd@gmail.com. A producer only market, produced or grown within 30 minutes of the market. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
FSK Mall Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 18 in the parking lot behind Macy’s, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. shopfskmall.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine. Food trucks, live music. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 28. Around 30 vendors, food trucks. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market. New location: Railroad Lane, next to Trackside Kitchen, Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. every other Monday: July 10, July 24, Aug. 7, Aug. 21, Sept. 4, Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 16 and last one Oct. 30. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook or 301-302-3378.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library side parking lot, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 31. frederickymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.