Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.

The University of Maryland Extension Frederick County will now host a bi-weeky meeting to discuss current topics in commodity grain markets for producers looking to improve their grain marketing strategy and stay informed about current market conditions. The meeting is intended to be an informal discussion rather than a lecture or presentation. In this, any and all members of the agricultural community/those interested in learning more about commodity grain markets are invited to attend. Currently, meetings will be held at the Cracker Barrel in Frederick, off Rt. 85 at 7408 Shockley Drive, on Fridays from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Attendees will be responsible for purchasing their own meals. Meeting location and times may be subject to change. The next are Aug. 11 and 25, Sept. 8 and 22. Attendees are encouraged to complete the online form (not required) at the Frederick County Extension, Agriculture and Food Systems webpage or at https://go.umd.edu/FrederickGrain. Complete the form and provide an email address to receive additional information and timely updates of grain marketing topics, news and market conditions between meetings. Depending on group interest, expert speakers may be invited to attend and offer additional perspectives on marketing or market conditions at future meetings. For more information, contact Mark Townsend, Agriculture Agent Associate, at mtownsen@umd.edu or 301-600-3578.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription