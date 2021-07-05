The Maryland Dairy Shrine, Maryland Holstein Association and Maryland Dairy Industry Association invite Maryland dairy farmers and their families to a Family Dairy Picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17 at the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum (12985 Frederick Road, West Friendship), across from the Howard County Fairgrounds. The three organizations will present youth scholarship and record book awards and recognize outstanding breeders, Dairies of Distinction and a Maryland Dairy Shrine inductee. There will also be a silent and live auction of special dairy memorabilia. Bring chairs and auction items, if you wish. Self-guided tours of the museum grounds and future home of the Maryland Dairy Shrine are also to be featured. Cost is $15 per person and $7 for children under the age of 8, which includes a boxed lunch. Send name and contact information along with check made to the Maryland Dairy Industry Association, 23301 Mount Ephraim Road, Dickerson, MD 20842. You may also email marylandholstein@gmail.com. Reservations are due by July 6.
The Frederick County Farm Bureau picnic will be held July 21 at Mount Tabor Park in Rocky Ridge, kicking off with the Little Farmer and Farmerette contest at 5 p.m., scholarship presentations at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. This year, the meal will be catered and served and you must RSVP by July 12 to Audrey Wolfe at 301-788-4958 or al_wolfe@verizon.net.
Nominations for an appointment to the Catoctin Soil Consevation District Board of Supervisors are being accepted by the Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee. The appointment will be for a term to expire July 29, 2026, and will fill the expired term of Rene Grossnickle. Nominations should be sent to: State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, MD 21401. A supervisor must be a resident of the district, with boundaries being the Catoctin Creek watershed, and have a knowledge of and a sincere interest in proper land use and the conservation of soil, water and related natural resources. Nomination forms are available at the Catoctin Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick or online at www.mda.maryland.gov.
Applications will be accepted through July 31 for Frederick County Government's new Agriculture Innovation Grants. Farmers may apply for competitive grants of $5,000 or more to help expand or diversity their business operations. To be eligible, applicants must be a crop or livestock producer, a value-added producer, an agricultural cooperative, a seafood processor, or a primary or secondary timber products processor. Funds may be used for research and development, production buildings, major fixtures, or processing facilities. Information on the program, including how to apply, is available online at www.DiscoverFrederickMd.com or by calling 240-285-2795.
A $5,000 scholarship will be offered to a Maryland youth who has/had a dairy project (any breed) and is enrolled in a four-year college of agriculture program. This scholarship is being made available by Gene Iager, a Maryland dairy and grain farmer and businessman, and is available to second-semester freshmen through entering seniors. The application will be available on the Maryland Holstein Association website at https://marylandholstein.com and is due no later than July 15.
Any Maryland dairy youth who has carried the dairy project through 4-H, FFA or a breed organization and is enrolled in a four-year college, post-secondary college or trade school is eligible to apply for the Marlin K. Hoff Scholarship sponsored by the Maryland State Fair. The $2,000 scholarship is available to incoming freshman through entering seniors. The scholarship will be awarded during the Maryland Holstein Futurity on Sept. 2. The application is due July 20 and is available online at the Maryland State Fair website, www.marylandstatefair.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, Potomac Street, next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 5. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins' Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 24. www.facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket. updated 040921
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Dec. 18. July 10, Christmas in July. 410-848-7748 or www.carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 24. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Everedy Square and Shab Row Farmers Market, 113 N. East St., Frederick. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30. A second Frederick Farmers Market location. wffmltd@gmail.com
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 20, rain or shine, except Fair Week, Sept. 18 and 25. www.fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay's building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 21. www.frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20. Accepts Maryland Market Money. www.frederickfarmersmarket.com. updated 032221.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Sept. 8. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Key City Food & Farm Market, William Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Food trucks and locally-sourced goods. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 3.
Lake Linganore Farmers and Artisans Market, 6718 Coldstream Drive, New Market, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 12. www.lakelinganore.org.
Meritus Health Farmers Market — inside the Robinwood Professional Center Atrium, 11110 Medical Campus Road, Hagerstown. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays with produce from local farmers and vendors; masks required at this indoor event. www.meritushealth.com.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. www.middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers' Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through September. www.mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 30. 301-524-1035 or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. Downtown on the sidewalks of Main Street, New Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. select Saturdays, July 10 and 24, Aug. 14 and 28, Sept. 11 and 25. greenteamofnewmarketmd@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/newmarketfarmersmarketmd.
Smithsburg Farmers Market (new). Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. last Monday of the month: July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. South Center Street in the Municipal Parking Lot in front of the American Legion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 25. www.thurmontmainstreet.com or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Updates on Facebook.
Worman's Mill Markets & Music. Worman's Mill, 2470 Merchant Circle, Frederick. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 24. 240-285-9263 or www.wormansmillvillage.com.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26. www.frederickymca.org.
