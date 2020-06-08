The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be conducted via conference call at 9 a.m. June 16. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be conducted via conference call at 9 a.m. June 23. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The 64th annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show will be held Sept. 11 to 13 at Catoctin High School, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont. Details at www.thurmontemmitsburgcommunityshow.webs.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park, 37 Park Drive, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Baked goods, seedlings, local meat, produce. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market is open through December. 410-848-7748 or www.carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, June 26 through Sept. 18. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Everedy Square and Shab Row Farmers Market, 113 N. East St., Frederick. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Features 30+ vendors. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays. www.fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 22. www.frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. Wolf’s Furniture parking lot, 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 21. Locally grown, raised and produced. Check website for vendors. www.frederickfarmersmarket.com. wffmltd@gmail.com.
Frederick Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, use Gate #2, Building 12, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Open all year. Call Chuck Staley at 301-748-9592 for more information. SNAP and WIC accepted.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Sept. 2. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. www.middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays June 3 through Sept. 30. Live music weekly, cut flowers, herbs, baked goods and more www.mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 31. 301-524-1035 or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. Downtown on the sidewalks of Main Street, New Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. select Saturdays through August. Local farms, food vendors, wine, artisans, home and garden products, woodcrafters, community organizations. greenteamofnewmarketmd@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/newmarketfarmersmarketmd.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. South Center Street in the Municipal Parking Lot in front of the American Legion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays June 13 through Sept. 12. www.thurmontmainstreet.com, or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Updates on Facebook.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27. www.frederickymca.org.
