The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will take place at 9 a.m. March 16 via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will take place at 9 a.m. March 23 via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Myersville Farmers Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville. First and third Saturdays: March 6 and 20, and April 3. https://fb.me/e/3SU6NraiZ or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Thurmont Main Street Indoors Farmers Market. Thurmont Plaza, 224 N. Church St., Unit C2, Thurmont. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays March 20 through May 1. Locally made honey, goat soap, baked goods, organic greens, red Angus beef and other meats. On May 8, the market moves to the Municipal parking lot Saturdays through Sept. 25. www.thurmontmainstreet.com.
