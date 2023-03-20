Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
Catoctin Soil Conservation District's board meeting will be held 9 a.m. March 21 at the Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting. 301-695-2803.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 10 a.m. March 29 at the Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance. 301-695-2803.
Farmers looking to expand or diversify their operations can apply for funding through Frederick County’s Agriculture Innovation Grants Program. Applications for the Spring 2023 cycle of grants will be accepted through March 31. Frederick County launched the program in 2021 to support Frederick County’s agriculture industry. Information on the program, including how to apply, is available online from the Frederick County Office of Economic Development at DiscoverFrederickMd.com/ag_innovation_grant. If a printed application is required, contact Katie Stevens, Director of Workforce Development and Agriculture Business at 240-285-2795 or KStevens1@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
The Maryland Dairy Industry Association will honor farms across the state as part of a statewide dairy farm beautification program. More than 40 dairy farms received the honor since the program began. Attractive dairy farms give the consumer greater confidence in the wholesomeness of milk and stimulate milk sales, which encourages public support for the dairy industry. This award gives recognition to dairy producers for maintaining well-kept farmsteads. Farms nominated for the Dairy of Distinction Award will be judged during spring and summer. Winning farms will receive a sign for display on their operations at a statewide dairy event. All Maryland dairy producers are invited to submit an application for the award. To obtain an application, contact Laurie Savage at LaurieZSavage@aol.com or Leslie Hart at 240-313-2284 or lhart@washco-md.net. Applications are due by April 15 to Leslie Hart, 100 W. Washington St., Suite 1401, Hagerstown, MD 21740 or lhart@washco-md.net.
The Maryland Sheep Breeders Association in conjunction with the Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival is offering a scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to a student who has been accepted or is in the process of applying for continuing education at a college or university, technical school, or vocational school. All academic majors will be considered, but priority will be given to agricultural or agriculture related majors (such as food science, veterinarian, ag. teaching, etc.). Preference will be given to those applicants who are members or whose families are members of the Maryland Sheep Breeders Association. Payment will be made upon provision of school acceptance documentation and/or evidence of attendance. The application window will be open through April 15. Applications are available on the MSBA web site at https://marylandsheepbreeders.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District will offer one or more George A. Nicholson Sr. Memorial Scholarships of up to $1,000 to qualified students who are interested in pursuing a career relating to renewable natural resources, land use or conservation. Applications are due April 15. A link to the application will be available at catoctinfrederickscd.com or visit https://forms.gle/oymCicrqzWPCxw6s9 to complete the scholarship online. Paper applications are available by request — call the District at 301-695-2803, ext. 3.
Thurmont Grange #409 is offering two scholarships to any 2023 Catoctin High School graduating seniors who will be attending a technical or trade school, community college or four-year college. Applicants are required to submit one letter of recommendation, an essay about how furthering your education will have a positive impact on your community and your official high school transcript. Scholarships will be awarded on May 31. Applications may be obtained by emailing thurmontgrange@gmail.com or contacting the Catoctin High School Guidance Department at 240-236-8100. All applications must be received by April 30.
The Maryland State Grange is offering scholarships from two funds. The Agriculture Scholarship is open to anyone attending college and can be for any field of study. The Maryland State Grange Deaf Scholarship Fund scholarship is for students must be hearing impaired or studying the hearing impaired field. Requests for applications may be requested from Maurice Wiles, ag scholarship chairman, or Donna Wiles, deaf scholarship chairman, mdstgrange@comcast.net. Applications are due by May 1.
The Maryland State Fair is seeking four-year college, post-secondary college and trade school applicants for the F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary and the Marlin K. Hoff Memorial scholarship programs. Miller scholarship applicants must be permanent Maryland residents who have participated in the previous Maryland State Fair. Hoff scholarship applicants must have carried a 4-H, FFA or breed organization dairy project, participated in the previous state fair, and the recipient will be selected on the basis of involvement in the dairy industry among other qualifications. Complete rules and applications can be found at marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships. Completed applications and supplemental information must be electronically submitted no later than midnight June 1. Scholarship recipients will be recognized at the State Fair.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Myersville Indoor Farmers Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. Banquet Hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, from 9 a.m. to noon. Last indoor market is March 25. Also the Myersville Vol. Fire Co. all-you-can-eat breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m. myersvillefarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
