The Frederick Soil Conservation board meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. March 23 at the Thurmont Grange Hall, 129-D E. Main St., Thurmont. Meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick County Farm Bureau spring banquet will be held at 7 p.m. March 24 at the Jefferson Ruritan Club building. For tickets, call 301-662-8951.
University of Maryland Extension is partnering with the Alliance for Grasland Renewal to host a Novel Tall Fescue Renovation Workshop on March 30 at the Western Maryland Research and Education Center in Keedysville. This workshop focuses on managing tall fescue toxicity and integrating novel tall fescue varieties into a grazing system. Topics include an overview of tall fescue toxicosis, seed and endophyte testing, toxicosis management, economics of transitioning to novel tall fescue, and novel tall fescue establishment and management. For additional details, agenda and registration information visit https://grasslandrenewal.org/novel-tall-fescue-renovation-workshop-md-2022. If you have questions or would like to request a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Amanda Grev at agrev@umd.edu or 301-432-2767, ext. 339.
The Frederick County Agricultural Innovation Grant Program has opened up a grant cycle. The grant is to improve the economic viability of the agriculture industry by encouraging Frederick County’s agricultural producers to expand or diversify their business operations. Eligible applicants must be a crop or livestock producer, value-added producer, agricultural cooperative, seafood processor, or primary or secondary timber products processor. Applications are being accepted until March 31. More information on the grant can be found at discoverfrederickmd.com/ag_innovation_grant. If you have any questions, contact Katie Stevens at 240-285-2795 or kstevens1@frederickcountymd.gov.
The Maryland Dairy Industry Association will honor farms across the state as part of a statewide dairy farm beautification program. More than 40 dairy farms have received the honor since the program began 14 years ago. The award gives recognition to dairy producers for maintaining well-kept farmsteads. Farms nominated will be judged during spring and summer. Winning farms will receive a sign for display on their operations at a statewide dairy event. All Maryland dairy producers are invited to submit an application by contacting Laurie Savage at LaurieZSavage@aol.com or Leslie Hart at 240-313-2284 or lhart@washco-md.net. Applications are due by April 15 to Leslie Hart, 100 W. Washington St., Suite 1401, Hagerstown, MD 21740, or lhart@washco-md.net.
The Maryland Holstein Association invites any Maryland 4-H/FFA youth who is currently enrolled or has been enrolled in a Holstein dairy project to apply for the Maryland Holstein Scholarship. Must be enrolled in a two- or four-year college, vocational school or graduate program. Scholarship applications should be emailed and are due by April 15 to Dee Shafer or Kelly Zepp. Applications are available on the MHA Facebook page and the website, marylandholstein.com.
The Friends of the Agricultural History Farm Park will hold their 24th annual Gas and Steam Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m May 1 at the Farm Park, 18400 Muncaster Road, Derwood. Features all types of gas and steam agricultural engines, hay wagon rides, live music, working sawmill and blacksmith demonstrations, antique cars and trucks, all types of tractors, food, granary tool museum, craft vendors, live farm animals, door prizes and more. Free parking. Pets on leash welcome. For more information, contact Maurice Ward at 301-738-9892 or msward20850@yahoo.com.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, West side of Frederick, Point of Rocks. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, first and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, April 2. myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Thurmont Main Street Indoors Farmers Market. Thurmont Plaza, 21 E. Main St., Thurmont. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through May 7. Mushrooms, local made sauces, baked goods, organic greens, Bantam Coffee Roasters on-site. On May 14, the market moves to the Community Park. thurmontmainstreet.com.
