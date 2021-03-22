The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will take place at 9 a.m. March 24 via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District will offer one or more George A. Nicholson Sr. Memorial Scholarships of up to $1,000 to qualified students who are interested in pursuing a career relating to renewable natural resources, land use or conservation. Applications are due April 15. Applicants should call the Frederick Soil Conservation District Office at 301-695-2803, ext. 3, for an application or visit www.catoctinfrederickscd.com to download the application.
The Maryland Dairy Industry Association will honor farms across the state as part of a statewide dairy farm beautification program. This is the 13th year for the Maryland Dairy of Distinction program. So far, 41 dairy farms received the honor. This award gives recognition to dairy producers for maintaining well-kept farmsteads. Farms nominated for the award will be judged during spring and summer. Winning farms will receive a sign for display on their operations at a statewide dairy event, if possible. All Maryland dairy producers are invited to submit an application for the award. To obtain an application, contact Laurie Savage at secretary@marylanddairyindustry.org or Leslie Hart at 301-573-7039 or lhart@washco-md.net. Applications are due by April 15 to Leslie Hart, 100 West Washington Street, Suite 1401, Hagerstown, MD 21740, or fax 240-313-2281.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Myersville Farmers Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, April 3. https://fb.me/e/3SU6NraiZ or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Thurmont Main Street Indoors Farmers Market. Thurmont Plaza, 224 N. Church St., Unit C2, Thurmont. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through May 1. Locally made honey, goat soap, baked goods, organic greens, red Angus beef and other meats. On May 8, the market moves to the Municipal parking lot Saturdays through Sept. 25. www.thurmontmainstreet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.