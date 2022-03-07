Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
Maryland International Harvester Collectors Club Chapter 39 hosts Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at the Murphy Farm, 11502, Browningsville Road, Ijamsville. IH Pancake Days were held throughout the country in late winter or early spring as a community event that helped educate and promote the latest innovations from the IH Company. Chapter 39 is hosting its first Pancake Day for the agriculture industry and the general public. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon and beverages. Cost is $10 person, $5 for ages 6 to 10, cash or credit. Featuring new tractors from Hoober with an info table and sales reps on-site. Chapter 39 will have items for purchase. For more information, contact Jerry Murphy at 301-418-0635 or Joe Speak at 240-440-4403, or visit mdihcc39.org.
The Frederick County Farm Bureau spring banquet will be held at 7 p.m. March 24 at the Jefferson Ruritan Club building. For tickets, call 301-662-8951.
The Frederick Agricultural Land Preservation Program has opened up an application cycle for the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) Easement program. The program purchases agricultural preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. Interested applicants should contact Land Preservation Planner II Shannon O’Neil at 301-600-1411 or via e-mail at soneil@frederickcountymd.gov. MALPF is one of several agricultural preservation programs managed by the Frederick County Division of Planning and Permitting. Together, the programs have permanently preserved over 70,000 acres of agricultural farmland, of which 67,118 acres are permanently preserved.
University of Maryland Extension is partnering with the Alliance for Grassland Renewal to host a Novel Tall Fescue Renovation Workshop on March 30 at the Western Maryland Research and Education Center in Keedysville. This workshop focuses on managing tall fescue toxicity and integrating novel tall fescue varieties into a grazing system. Topics for the event include an overview of tall fescue toxicosis, seed and endophyte testing, toxicosis management, economics of transitioning to novel tall fescue, and novel tall fescue establishment and management. For additional details, agenda, and registration information please visit https://grasslandrenewal.org/novel-tall-fescue-renovation-workshop-md-2022/. If you have questions or would like to request a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Amanda Grev at agrev@umd.edu or 301-432-2767, ext. 339.
The Frederick County Agricultural Innovation Grant Program has opened up a grant cycle. The grant is to improve the economic viability of the agriculture industry by encouraging Frederick County’s agricultural producers to expand or diversify their business operations. Eligible applicants must be a crop or livestock producer, value-added producer, agricultural cooperative, seafood processor, or primary or secondary timber products processor. Applications are being accepted until March 31. More information on the grant can be found at discoverfrederickmd.com/ag_innovation_grant. If you have any questions, contact Katie Stevens at 240-285-2795 or kstevens1@frederickcountymd.gov.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and Stone Pillar Farm at 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, first and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, March 12 and April 2. myersvillefarmersmarket.com. josh 301-524-1035 or manager@myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.