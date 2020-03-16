The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held 9 a.m. Tuesday at 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Anyone requiring assistance should contact the District Office at 301-695-2803, ext. 3. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The UME Frederick County Master Gardeners will present a free seminar on creating a pollinator friendly garden 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the UME Extension Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Register online at bit.ly/FCMG-Pollinator-032120, or call Erin Kline at 301-600-1595. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome if there is room.
Frederick County Farm Bureau will hold its spring banquet 7 p.m. March 27 at the Jefferson Ruritan Building. For tickets, call 301-662-8951.
A workshop on “Reversing the Downward Trends for Farmers Markets” will be held 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 31 at the Maryland Ag Research Center, 1114 Shawan Road, Cockeysville. Consumer trends, nutrition and marketing strategies are among the topics. $35, includes lunch. Pre-registration required at https://farmer-mkt-workshop.eventbrite.com or 301-432-2767, ext. 301.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held 9 a.m. March 31 at 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Anyone requiring assistance should contact the District Office at 301-695-2803, ext. 3. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The UME Frederick County Master Gardeners will host a free seminar on planting the spring family garden 10 a.m. to noon March 28 at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Learn about seeds and transplants, planting techniques, planting for pollinators, and basic IPM (integrated pest management). Register online at bit.ly/FCMG-Spring-032820, or call Erin Kline at 301-600-1595. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome if there is room.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District will offer one or more George A. Nicholson Sr. Memorial Scholarships of up to $1,000 to qualified students who are interested in pursuing a career relating to renewable natural resources, land use or conservation. Applications are due April 15. Call the Frederick Soil Conservation District Office at 301-695-2803, ext. 3, for an application or visit www.catoctinfrederickscd.com to download the application.
The Maryland Sheep Breeders Association in conjunction with the Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival is offering a scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to a student who has been accepted or is in the process of applying for continuing education at a college or university, technical school, or vocational school. Deadline is April 15. More details and applications available at https://marylandsheepbreeders.org.
The Maryland State Grange is offering college scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year. Anyone can apply for the ag scholarship, there are no requirements. Only those students who are hearing impaired or plan to work in the hearing impaired field may apply for the Maryland State Grange Deaf Scholarship. Deadline for applications for both scholarships is May 1. Contact Maurice or Donna Wiles at 301-829-0545 or at mdstgrange@comcast.net for information.
The National Young Farmers Coalition is launching a new grant program to help young and beginning farmers and ranchers start-up and grow their businesses. Grants of $5,000 are available for anything that will further applicants’ goals as farmers, and recipients will also receive a one-year membership to the Coalition. Learn more and apply at www.youngfarmers.org by March 29.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
