Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.

The Maryland State Fair is seeking four-year college, post-secondary college and trade school applicants for the F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary and the Marlin K. Hoff Memorial scholarship programs. Miller scholarship applicants must be permanent Maryland residents who have participated in the previous Maryland State Fair. Hoff scholarship applicants must have carried a 4-H, FFA or breed organization dairy project, participated in the previous state fair, and the recipient will be selected on the basis of involvement in the dairy industry among other qualifications. Complete rules and applications can be found at marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships. Completed applications and supplemental information must be electronically submitted no later than midnight June 1. Scholarship recipients will be recognized at the State Fair. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription