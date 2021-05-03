The Maryland Dairy Princess Association is building a dairy promotion team for 2021. Virtual training and a streamlined, one-day state pageant will offer candidates the opportunity to represent the Maryland dairy industry, promoting milk and dairy products. Regional princesses will be selected to represent their county/region and will vie for the Maryland Dairy Princess title on July 14. Candidates must be between 16 and 22. For the complete list of candidate requirements or more information, email Laurie Savage at LaurieZSavage@aol.com.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. May 18, via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. May 25, via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, Potomac Street, next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 5; extended season Oct. 12-Nov. 23, rain or shine. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Spring and summer hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 8 Mother’s Day Show. 410-848-7748 or www.carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 20, rain or shine, except Fair Week, Sept, 18 and 25. www.fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays May 9-Nov. 21. www.frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20. Accepts Maryland Market Money. www.frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Key City Food & Farm Market, William Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Food trucks and locally-sourced goods. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays, May 7-Sept. 3.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. May 6-mid-October. www.middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 30. 301-524-1035 or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. South Center Street in the Municipal Parking Lot in front of the American Legion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays May 8-Sept. 25. www.thurmontmainstreet.com or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Worman’s Mill Markets & Music. Worman’s Mill, off Md. 26 and Monocacy Boulevard, Frederick. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 24. 240-285-9263 or www.wormansmillvillage.com.
