The University of Md. Extension Office offers educational, science-based programming in youth development (4-H), health and nutrition, finances, home horticulture and agriculture. A new website section, "Helping You Through COVID-19," offers youth activities, health and financial resources and information for farmers. Offices are closed, but you can leave messages at 301-600-1594.
"The Customer is Always Right!" But what do they want? And how customer service handled when doing online sales. Join Ginger Myers, University of Maryland Extension Marketing Specialist, to learn more about how to be retail ready. Online Zoom webinar will be May 14 at 9 a.m. To register go to https://go.umd.edu/iVF. Questions? Contact lstrong@umd.edu.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park, 37 Park Drive, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays opening May 5. Baked goods, seedlings, local meat, produce. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, June 26 through Sept. 18. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Features 30+ vendors. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays. www.fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay's building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays May 10 through Nov. 22. www.frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. Wolf's Furniture parking lot, 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 21. Locally grown, raised and produced. Check website for vendors. www.frederickfarmersmarket.com. wffmltd@gmail.com.
Frederick Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, use Gate #2, Building 12, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Open all year. Call Chuck Staley at 301-748-9592 for more information. SNAP and WIC accepted.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. opening May 7 to mid-October. www.middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers' Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays June 3 through Sept. 30. Live music weekly, cut flowers, herbs, baked goods and more www.mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 31. 301-524-1035 or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. Downtown on the sidewalks of Main Street, New Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. select Saturdays May through August. Local farms, food vendors, wine, artisans, home and garden products, woodcrafters, community organizations. greenteamofnewmarketmd@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/newmarketfarmersmarketmd.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. South Center Street in the Municipal Parking Lot in front of the American Legion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays June 13 through Sept. 12. WIC and SNAP accepted. www.thurmontmainstreet.com, or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, opening May 17. Updates on Facebook.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays May 19 through Oct. 27. www.frederickymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.