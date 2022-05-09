Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. May 18 at the Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. The meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. May 25 at the Thurmont Grange Hall, 129D E. Main St., Thurmont. The meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
Thurmont Grange #409 is offering two scholarships to any 2022 Catoctin High School graduating senior who will be attending a technical or trade school, community college or four-year college. Applicants are required to submit one letter of recommendation and an essay of 250-500 words on one of three topics offered in the application. Scholarships will be awarded on June 15. Applications may be obtained by emailing thurmontgrange@gmail.com or contacting the Catoctin High School Guidance Department (Mike Marquez at juan.marquez@fcps.org or 240-236-8082). All applications must be received by May 31.
The 66th annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show will be held Sept. 9, 10 and 11 at Catocin High School, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont. Businesses and individuals interested in advertising in the 2022 Community Show book can contact Rodman Myers at 301-271-2104.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac Str., next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through October. Locally sourced produce, meats, dairy, herbs, honey, baked goods, wines, skin care; live music, food trucks. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market, Martins’ Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m., reopens May 13, through Sept. 30. facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Community Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville.
Downtown Thursday Market — 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 2 through Sept. 29, Old Carmack Jay’s parking lot, 331 N. Market St., Frederick.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, June 24 through Oct. 7. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 19. 25+ vendors. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Golden Mile/Gavigan’s Furniture, Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 19. wffmltd@gmail.com. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, West side of Frederick, Point of Rocks. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
FSK Mall Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, through Nov. 19 in the Sears Automotive Center parking lot, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. francisscottkeyfarmersmarket.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market, Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, May 18 through Sept. 14. Food trucks, live music. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Key City Food & Farm Market, William Talley Rec Center area of Baker Park, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Food trucks and locally-sourced goods. Food truck roundup Sept. 10. Market hours are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 3. 301-600-3850 or 301-600-3846.
Lake Linganore Farmers and Artisans Market, 6718 Coldstream Drive, New Market, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 9 through Aug. 4. lakelinganore.org.
Mapleville Road Farmers & Artisans Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through June 25, Frey’s Brewing Co., 8601 Mapleville Road, Mount Airy.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market. 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays June through September. mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 29. Around 30 vendors, food trucks. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. New Market Elementary School, 93 W. Main St., New Market. Second and fourth Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 11 through Oct. 22.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market. Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. May 23, June 20, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook.
SOUL Street’s Black Owned Farmers Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 and Aug. 6 at Mountain City Elks Lodge, Frederick, and July 2 at Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. facebook.com/MySOULStreet.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market. Community Park, in the grassy area by the parking lot across from the first pavilion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 10. www.thurmontmainstreet.com or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, May 15 through Oct. 30.
Worman’s Mill Markets & Music. Worman’s Mill, 2470 Merchant Circle, Frederick. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through September. Live music, craft beverages, food trucks. 240-285-9263 or wormansmillvillage.com.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays May 24 through Nov. 1. frederickymca.org.
