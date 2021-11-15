Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
Nominations for an appointment to the Howard Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors are being accepted by the Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee through Nov. 30. The appointment will be for a term to expire July 10, 2026. Nominations should be sent to: State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, MD 21401. Any interested individual or organization may submit a recommendation. The nomination form is available at mda.maryland.gov (click on Conservation, then Committees). A supervisor must be a resident of the district/county. Anyone recommended should be able to attend monthly meetings of the Board of Supervisors, and have a knowledge of and a sincere interest in proper land use and the conservation of soil, water and related natural resources.
Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 16 at Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. The meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance of meeting at catoctinfrederickscd.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, Potomac Street, next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Nov. 23. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer market hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Market open. Open house, Nov. 20. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 20. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 21. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20. Accepts Maryland Market Money. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and a NEW location at Stone Pillar Farm at 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, first and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, select Saturdays, Nov. 20 with Whistle Punk Farm Food from Keedysville, Dec. 4 is Christmas in Myersville. Dec. 18, Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19, March 12 and April 20. myersvillefarmersmarket.com. josh 301-524-1035 or manager@myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
